The Liberal Media Had Some Sick Reactions to the Trump Assassination Attempt

Matt Margolis | 10:27 AM on July 14, 2024
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

It should come as no surprise that the mainstream media's coverage of the Trump assassination attempt has been disgraceful.

For example, the New York Times refused to acknowledge it as an assassination attempt on Sunday's front page.

Why wouldn't they call it what it was? It had been confirmed as an assassination attempt well before printing. How can they justify calling it  "a shooting" when Trump was indisputably the target of an assassin's bullet that barely missed. And the paper knew it too.  

"Former President Donald J. Trump was injured in a shooting just minutes into his rally on Saturday in Butler, Pa.," the article began, "in what officials said they were investigating as an assassination attempt."

A separate article, which did acknowledge it was an assassination attempt in the headline, seemingly blamed Trump for the incident by linking the assassination attempt to the Capitol riot, falsely accusing Trump of encouraging his supporters to riot.

Mr. Trump has often been accused of fomenting violence, most notably on Jan. 6, 2021, when he encouraged a throng of supporters to march on the Capitol, where they ransacked the building in an attempt to stop Congress from ratifying Mr. Biden’s election victory. 

CBS contributor Samantha Vinograd, a former Department of Homeland Security official duing the Obama administration, also linked the assassination attempt to the Capitol riot, and claimed that the real concern now is retaliation from the right.

"There's an investigation into the security failures that resulted in this incident. And then the biggest threat that officials are telling me tonight is in the form of retaliatory violence," she claimed. 

RelatedHere's What We Know About the Man Who Nearly Assassinated Donald Trump

She added, "We know that tensions were already high before this incident, and the counter terrorism officials and homeland security officials that I've spoken to in the last few hours are deeply concerned that this event will be used as a rallying cry to launch attacks against individuals associated with the Biden campaign and lead to broader domestic distress."

CBS's Robert Costa even had the audacity to complain that  “many Trump supporters on social media tonight are extremely angry” over the assassination attempt.

CBS News's Margaret Brennan also blamed Trump for not telling his supporters to "take a breath and step back."

 Excuse me?

Meanwhile, NBC's Garrett Haake lamented that  Trump supporters “are using images” of Trump covered in blood and defiantly raising his fist in the air after he was shot to “seiz[e] on this moment to elevate him politically.”


