Here's What We Know About the Man Who Nearly Assassinated Donald Trump

Matt Margolis | 6:48 AM on July 14, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The country was shaken late Saturday afternoon, when President Donald Trump narrowly escaped a potentially fatal shooting. Some have speculated that had he not turned his head when he did, the bullet that ultimately only grazed his ear would have certainly been a fatal shot.

There are a lot of questions in the hours since the incident, such as how the site not properly secured and why the Biden administration refused to provide the extra security Trump's team had requested. When we start to get answers, we'll report here at PJ Media. 

One thing we do now know is the identity of the would-be assassin, which officials initially weren't willing to provide during the press conference. 

Around 1:30 AM ET, the FBI identified the shooter as Thomas Matthew Crooks, a 20-year-old from Bethel, Pennsylvania.

According to Prem Thakker of The Intercept, voter records show that Crooks was a registered Republican who has made just one political donation: a $15 donation to the left-wing ActBlue political action committee on January 20, 2021, Joe Biden's Inauguration Day.

Townhall's Mia Cathell has more:

Despite the revelation of the shooter's identity, some are saying that the shooter has been misidentified, including Trump associate Roger Stone.

It is not clear what "sources" he's talking about, or if there is any validity to his claim, though some are comparing photos of the dead shooter to photos of the alternative suspect and claiming they are the same person.

