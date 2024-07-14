Here's What We Know About the Man Who Nearly Assassinated Donald Trump

The country was shaken late Saturday afternoon, when President Donald Trump narrowly escaped a potentially fatal shooting. Some have speculated that had he not turned his head when he did, the bullet that ultimately only grazed his ear would have certainly been a fatal shot.

There are a lot of questions in the hours since the incident, such as how the site not properly secured and why the Biden administration refused to provide the extra security Trump's team had requested. When we start to get answers, we'll report here at PJ Media.

One thing we do now know is the identity of the would-be assassin, which officials initially weren't willing to provide during the press conference.

Authorities provide an update on Trump assassination attempt:



"At this time, we are not prepared to identify who the shooter is. We are close to that identification, and as soon as we are 100% confident in who that individual is, we will share it with the press." pic.twitter.com/ruoomWyevi — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 14, 2024

Around 1:30 AM ET, the FBI identified the shooter as Thomas Matthew Crooks, a 20-year-old from Bethel, Pennsylvania.

URGENT: A spokesperson for the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office says they are now confirming the name of the alleged shooter who attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump:



Thomas Matthew Crooks

Bethel Park, PA — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) July 14, 2024

NY Post identified the shooter as Thomas Matthew Crooks about two hours before the official FBI press release pic.twitter.com/m9swczAOV7 — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) July 14, 2024

According to Prem Thakker of The Intercept, voter records show that Crooks was a registered Republican who has made just one political donation: a $15 donation to the left-wing ActBlue political action committee on January 20, 2021, Joe Biden's Inauguration Day.

FBI officially identifies shooter as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20 of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania.

Voter records show Crooks was a registered Republican who made one singular $15 donation to a liberal PAC on January 20, 2021 — Biden’s Inauguration Day. pic.twitter.com/orEO4hq1PS — Prem Thakker (@prem_thakker) July 14, 2024

Townhall's Mia Cathell has more:

NYP has ID'ed the Trump shooter as Thomas Matthew Crooks, who graduated from Bethel Park High School in 2022. Here's footage of him accepting his diploma at commencement. Crooks received the National Math & Science Initiative Star Award for academic achievement. pic.twitter.com/VcZnSV2upb — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) July 14, 2024

Despite the revelation of the shooter's identity, some are saying that the shooter has been misidentified, including Trump associate Roger Stone.

My Sources say the failed Assassin was in fact Maxwell Yearick who first surfaced here https://t.co/lvh0VEIgyu — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) July 14, 2024

It is not clear what "sources" he's talking about, or if there is any validity to his claim, though some are comparing photos of the dead shooter to photos of the alternative suspect and claiming they are the same person.

