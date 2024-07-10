The Biden Administration Has Been Involved in Massive Child Trafficking

The Biden administration is facing serious allegations of mishandling human trafficking issues after multiple whistleblowers claim that around 85,000 illegal immigrant children whom the Department of Homeland Security handed over to often inadequately vetted "sponsors" have since gone missing.

Advertisement

To make matters worse, during Senate testimony on Wednesday, one whistleblower accused the Biden administration of retaliating against her for raising concerns about placing children with individuals who were clearly not their relatives, as well as witnessing signs of abuse.

"The Department of Human Services has lost at least 85,000 children who crossed the border illegally as 'unaccompanied minors' after placing them with 'sponsors' who may be trafficking the children into prostitution or forced labor, according to multiple government whistleblowers who laid out the process to a Senate panel Tuesday," reports the Daily Wire. "Whistleblowers assigned to process minors near the border said that children were being placed with people who clearly were not their relatives and when there was evidence of abuse and trafficking."

One whistleblower, assigned to process minors near the border, said that after a group alerted supervisors to the fact that children were being placed with people who clearly were not their relatives and that there was evidence of sadistic abuse, the Biden administration’s DHS Office of Refugee Resettlement took her off the job and retaliated against her, instead of acting on the facts they had uncovered. The Biden administration apparently shoveled children out to the homes of poorly-vetted volunteers as fast as it could to avoid holding them in secure facilities — Joe Biden had painted those as his rival Donald Trump putting “kids in cages,” and wanted to avoid those optics at all costs, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) said. But Biden’s alternative, as detailed by government employees tasked with personally interacting with those children, was far less humane — 500,000 children were flown or bussed to the homes of people who were sometimes strangers. The Biden administration loosened rules on background checks. DHS’s oversight amounted to a single phone call to the children 30 days later. By that time, many of the children could not be reached — they were simply missing.

Advertisement

Despite the seriousness of the situation, Democrats refused to participate in the hearing, which meant that Sens. Grassley, Bill Cassidy (R-La.), Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.), and John Cornyn (R-Texas) had to hold an unofficial hearing to get the testimony. One whistleblower was Tara Lee Rhodes, a 20-year veteran in the federal government who volunteered to work at the border and helped to process 8,300 minors as Deputy to the Director of the Federal Case Management Team.

One 16-year-old Guatemalan girl named Carmen was sent by the Biden administration to live with someone who claimed to be her brother. But pictures on social media showed him touching her sexually; “it was clear her sponsor was not her brother,” she said. Soon, Carmen was advertised on the sponsor’s social media with her shirt unbuttoned, looking drugged up. Her “sponsor” also posted child pornography to social media. Carmen “was for sale,” Rodas said. “What keeps me up at night is wondering if Carmen is safe.“ Other children were turned over to live with known gang members, she said — a far cry from the careful vetting involved in the typical adoption process. In September 2021, she sent an “urgent do-not-release advisory” warning to the agency and Cherokee Federal not to release a particular child who was slated to be sent to a known gang member, but it “knowingly” did so anyway.

Advertisement

Instead of securing the border and detaining illegal immigrants, Biden cared more about avoiding negative headlines, turning the administration into a government-funded child sex trafficking scheme. Yet Democrats don't care. They refused to acknowledge the border crisis. They refused to participate in the hearing, and they refuse to do anything to protect innocent children.