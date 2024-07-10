Biden Said to Judge His Performance at the NATO Summit. Let's Do That.

Matt Margolis | 3:46 PM on July 10, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

During his interview with George Stephanopoulos last week, Joe Biden repeatedly insisted he was able to continue the campaign and handle the presidency and suggested that Americans watch him at the NATO summit that would be taking place the following week.

"We’re going to have, I guess a good way to judge me, is you’re going to have now the NATO conference here in the United States next week," he said. "Come listen. See what they say."

Let's take a look, shall we?

First, I point you to the following video, in which Biden appears stiff and looks like he doesn't even know where he is.

And, of course, Biden needs handlers to direct him where to go.

Then he botched a quote from Harry S. Truman that he was trying to read.

The actual quote is, “In this pact, we hope to create a shield against aggression and the fear of aggression–a bulwark which will permit us to get on with the real business of government and society, the business of achieving a fuller and happier life for all our citizens.”

And he's as stiff as a corpse half the time.

If that wasn't bad enough, he continued to struggle to read from his script.

And then he lost his train of thought while reading from his script.

Some might argue that Biden didn't majorly flub his appearance at the NATO summit on Wednesday, but he didn't help himself either. If you're a Democrat who is concerned that Biden can't handle the next few months of the campaign, his performance here doesn't give you any reason to feel confident in him once again. 

If this is the best Biden can do at an event after he told Americans to watch it to see him in action, it's a huge problem. He's telling us to judge him based on this, and he can't even read off of his script correctly, demonstrating his trademark stiffness and blank stare.

The corpse in "Weekend at Bernie's" was more animated than Joe Biden was at the NATO summit.

How long does Biden think he can get away with saying, "Check me out at this"? When that fails to inspire confidence, why point to the next thing and try again? 

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

You can follow Matt on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook, MeWe, and Rumble.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: JOE BIDEN ELECTION 2024

