The Democratic Party Made Its Own Bed and Now It Must Lie in It

Matt Margolis | 5:46 PM on July 03, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

It's a bad day to be a Democrat, that's for sure. And the Democratic Party deserves all the chaos they're going through.

The surprising thing about the reaction to Biden's debate performance is that so many on the left were shocked by what they saw. Why? Joe Biden has been dogged by accusations of cognitive decline for years, even while he was running for president in 2020 from his basement.

They knew then.

A year ago, before Biden officially announced his campaign for reelection, the Washington Post reported that some Democrats were skeptical “of any public and private signals Biden and his team send about reelection, reasoning that there is an incentive for them to project interest in a second term, regardless of his true intent, to avoid weakening his standing.”

In fact, one Democrat who worked on Biden’s campaign and spoke to The Post said that no one in the party they’d spoken to believed that Biden would seek reelection. And while his approval ratings and inflation were key concerns, so was his health. At the time, I didn't even think Biden would run.

"[Biden's] deluding himself if he actually thinks he can handle another campaign. It was easy for him in 2020 to spend most of the campaign hiding in his basement, but that won’t fly in 2024," I wrote at the time. "The White House has a hard enough time containing Biden and his blunders when they can only hide him away in Delaware or Camp David for a weekend. Moreover, the rigors of an actual campaign aren’t compatible with his constant need for R&R out of the spotlight."

That wasn't clairvoyance; it was just stating the obvious.

And now look at where we are today. The Biden campaign is in chaos. The White House is in chaos. And the Democratic Party is in, you guessed it, chaos.

While tensions are high and the left is in panic mode, it still appears to me that Biden dropping out of the race will cause more problems for the Democrats.

And the Trump campaign is loving every minute of it.

"Every Democrat who is calling on Crooked Joe Biden to quit was once a supporter of Biden and his failed policies that lead to extreme inflation, an open border, and chaos at home and abroad. Make no mistake that Democrats, the main stream media, and the swamp colluded to hide the truth from the American public - Joe Biden is weak, failed, dishonest, and not fit for the White House," Trump campaign advisors Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles said in a statement received by PJ Media. "Every one of them has lied about Joe Biden’s cognitive state and supported his disastrous policies over the past four years, especially Cackling Copilot Kamala Harris.

They're not wrong.

Democrats have no one to blame but themselves for the situation they now find themselves in. They've known as long as we have that Biden didn't have what it takes; they just thought they could deny it throughout the entire campaign.

I don't know what is going to happen next, but I've been enjoying watching this play out. Democrats deserve all the backlash that comes from their deception.

