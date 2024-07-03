‘The Dam Has Broken’: 25 House Dems Plan to Call for Biden to Drop Out

Matt Margolis | 10:56 AM on July 03, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The fallout from Joe Biden's terrible debate performance continues unabated. In the days following Biden's infamous face-off with Donald Trump, many in the media have called on Biden to drop out of the race, and donors are starting to bail on him. Elected Democrats have generally been reluctant to speak out publicly but have privately expressed concern or anonymously told the media they think he should leave the ticket.

Advertisement

The first Democrat to publicly call on Biden to drop out is Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-Tex.), a 15-term incumbent and the second-highest ranking Democrat on the powerful House Ways and Means Committee.

“My decision to make these strong reservations public is not done lightly nor does it in any way diminish my respect for all that President Biden has achieved,” Doggett said. “Recognizing that, unlike Trump, President Biden’s first commitment has always been to our country, not himself, I am hopeful that he will make the painful and difficult decision to withdraw. I respectfully call on him to do so.”

“I represent the heart of a congressional district once represented by Lyndon Johnson,” Doggett continued. “Under very different circumstances, he made the painful decision to withdraw. President Biden should do the same.”

Doggett may be the first elected Democrat to speak out, but he won't be the last. 

According to a report from Reuters, a House Democratic aide revealed that at least 25 House Democrats are preparing to publicly call on Biden to leave the race.

Advertisement

"It looks like the dam has broken," a second aide said.

According to the reports, "centrist" House Democrats in competitive districts, who are the most vulnerable in the upcoming elections, are contemplating drafting a letter to Biden.

On Tuesday, Rep. Jared Golden (D-Maine) predicted that Trump would win the 2024 election in November and expressed that he was "OK with that." 

In an op-ed for the Bangor Daily News, Golden mentioned that Biden's poor performance in last week's debate against Trump was "not a surprise" to him.

Related: WHOA! The Electoral Map Is Changing Again.

"It also didn't rattle me as it has others, because the outcome of this election has been clear to me for months: While I don't plan to vote for him, Donald Trump is going to win. And I'm OK with that," he wrote. "In 2025, I believe Trump is going to be in the White House. Maine's representatives will need to work with him when it benefits Mainers, hold him accountable when it does not, and work independently across the aisle no matter what."

The White House has leaned on the excuse that Biden had a cold to explain his terrible debate performance; however, Biden blamed the international travel he'd been doing weeks earlier.

Advertisement

“I decided to travel around the world a couple of times… shortly before the debate,” Biden told donors. “It wasn’t very smart [to be] traveling around the world a couple [of] times.”

“I didn’t listen to my staff," Biden added. "And then I almost fell asleep on stage."

Democratic governors reportedly had a private conference about Biden earlier this week, and have demanded a meeting with Biden — which is expected to take place on Wednesday.

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

You can follow Matt on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook, MeWe, and Rumble.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: JOE BIDEN ELECTION 2024

Recommended

The Morning Briefing: Mainstream Media Hacks Will Have No Problem Pivoting Back to Biden Stephen Kruiser
Lesbian Duo Baffled as to Why Muslim Gang Would Pummel Them. Who Wants to Break the News? Kevin Downey Jr.
Biden Campaign Collapse Tracker: Capitol Hill Blues Stephen Green
Lawyer Shows Lefty Logic Really Condemns Dems, Not Trump Catherine Salgado
Alvin Bragg's Team Makes Surprising Announcement About Trump's Sentencing Matt Margolis
Belmont Club: Countdown to Destruction and Renewal Richard Fernandez

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
WHOA! The Electoral Map Is Changing Again.
Bird Flu Beef: It’s What’s for Dinner?
The WHO’s Sovereignty-Subverting Trap Door at Work
Advertisement