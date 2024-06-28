The Worst Video From Debate Night and the Real Reason Biden Isn't Going Anywhere

You've heard this enough already, but it bears repeating: Joe Biden's debate performance on Thursday evening was so bad that the liberal media didn't even attempt to push the Biden campaign's "Biden had a cold" excuse to spin his performance. There was no spin at all. No one in the mainstream media has fought accusations of Biden's cognitive decline more vigorously than MSNBC's Joe Scarborough, and even he sounded ready to cut him loose after the debate.

Advertisement

"And now is a good time in June — thank God, June and not October, June. This is a last chance for Democrats to decide whether this man we've known and loved for a very long time is up to the task of running for president of the United States," Scarborough said Friday morning.

That's a far cry from what he was saying back in March. "I'm about to tell you the truth," he claimed. "And F-you if you can't handle the truth. This version of Biden intellectually, analytically, is the best Biden ever. Not a close second. And I've known him for years. The Brzezinskis have known him for 50 years. If it weren't the truth, I wouldn't say it."

For our VIPs: The Real Scandal Behind Joe Biden's Disastrous Debate Performance

Biden's performance was so bad that even his biggest supporters wouldn't (and couldn't) spin it as a "win." And, believe it or not, Jill Biden made it worse when the debate was over.

Once the debate had officially concluded and Trump left the stage, Joe Biden remained at his podium, waiting until his wife Dr. Jill came to help him.

Advertisement

The footage speaks for itself.

CLEAN VIDEO: Nurse Jill escorts Crooked Joe Biden off the stage after his humiliating debate performance pic.twitter.com/m4gj5O1DxC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 28, 2024

This moment underscored just how devastating the situation had become for Democrats. After botching the debate, he struggled to walk down just two steps without assistance, a truly alarming sight. His performance was even worse than anyone anticipated — despite his weeklong prep at Camp David.

Related: CNN Host: Biden Knew ‘Every One of These Questions Was Coming’ and Still Blew the Debate

And then there was the post-debate rally. Biden's handler-in-chief tried to do something none of Biden's allies in the mainstream media were willing to do: spin a positive narrative about Joe's debate performance.

"Joe, you did such a great job. You answered every question. You knew all the facts," Dr. Jill said.

"Joe, you did such a great job answering every question. You knew all the facts."



Jill Biden is a monster.



pic.twitter.com/8YuHteTzly — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 28, 2024

Advertisement

As you can see, Biden, already way past his bedtime, just stood there. This wasn't his moment; it was her moment. She treated her husband like a toddler. If you've ever needed proof that Jill Biden is the reason Joe decided to seek a second term and why he won't drop out, this is it. She's calling the shots, there's no doubt about it. So while many in the party are now worried and want Biden to drop out, the real struggle will be convincing Jill Biden.

And based on her performance Thursday night... that's going to be extremely difficult.