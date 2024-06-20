The Next Story That Will Be Censored

Let's face it, the White House is fully aware that Joe Biden isn’t well—they just won't admit it.

Earlier this week, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked repeatedly to confirm that Joe Biden’s cognitive health is “fine” and couldn’t do it. On top of that, she revealed that the strategy for handling the barrage of videos of Joe Biden experiencing senior moments is to dismiss them as “cheap fakes” or videos that have been altered and thereby shouldn’t be taken at face value.

The mainstream media has jumped on this narrative, too. A simple search will provide all sorts of articles claiming that videos showing Biden are “misleading,” or that vital context has been clipped out that somehow miraculously explains Joe Biden’s bizarre and concerning behavior and apparent dementia. They haven't been. Not in the least.

This strategy not only gives the media pretext to dismiss or ignore any future video that may go viral, but it’s obviously also setting the stage for Big Tech to censor any attempts to report on Biden’s cognitive decline. It is likely that another one of Joe Biden's senior moments will be recorded and go viral in the near future. The White House has now planted the seed that videos showing Biden frozen, aimless, wandering around, or slurring, are manipulated. Worse yet, the mainstream media is giving them cover.

So, how long will it be before a new Biden video is deemed fake by Big Tech and you can't share it on social media?

It's not out of the realm of possibility. It's happened before.

Think back to the Hunter Biden laptop story, where Big Tech and the mainstream media worked hand-in-glove to suppress a huge scandal that polls have shown would have dramatically influenced the 2020 election had the public been allowed to hear about it. Instead, any mention of the laptop was dismissed as Russian disinformation, and anyone who dared to cover it was censored, discredited, and demonetized.

Just like with Hunter’s laptop, the Biden administration is colluding with the mainstream media to try to bury the truth about Joe’s cognitive decline. In 2020, the Biden campaign hid their candidate in the basement. They can’t do that now. Biden’s out there, embarrassing himself and the nation, and there’s little they can do about it except falsely claim the videos are altered and control the narrative. This crackdown on truth threatens our very ability to operate and survive as independent voices in the media.

PJ Media will not be pressured to keep quiet about Joe Biden’s cognitive decline. The unfortunate reality is that this means we will be highly at risk of being suppressed, censored, and demonetized as we get closer to the election.

But there's a way you can help us fight back and stay informed.

