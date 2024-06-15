Biden’s Pitch to Senior Voters Is Hilariously Awful

Is the mainstream media waking up to the fact that Joe Biden is more than a few fries short of a Happy Meal? This week, the Washington Post published a column from Kathleen Parker which declares, “Biden’s steady decline the past few years — his stumbles, his search for words, his occasional blank stare — has been impossible to ignore.” She notes that this decline “isn’t a reflection of character; it’s part of the natural order of life, and it isn’t ageist to take note.”

It’s hard to believe they actually printed this.

She went on to acknowledge that Kamala Harris is also a drag on the ticket, and suggests that the key to Biden overcoming his — let’s call it “Joe Biden-ness” — is to replace Kamala Harris on the ticket with Hillary Clinton.

“No one has mentioned her as a possible running mate for Biden far as I know, but why not replace Harris with Clinton?” She writes. “At 76, she might want no part of it, but it’s hard to retire when you feel your job isn’t done. If Biden needs to step down, even those who didn’t vote for Clinton would have confidence in her ability to keep the country on track.”

After you stop laughing, the one thing you can take away from this is that Joe Biden’s age is a problem that isn’t going away. Worse yet for the Biden campaign, the media can’t really ignore it. Between calls for Biden to step aside to replacing Kamala Harris, there’s a constant narrative that there must be something done if Democrats want a shot at winning in November.

And the Biden campaign clearly knows it, too. Jill Biden is out on the campaign trail trying to turn the age issue into a positive one by, as CNN put it, “speak of the benefits of aging and appeal to an important voting bloc.”

“This isn’t just about stopping an extremist, and this election is most certainly not about age,” the first lady said at an event in Green Bay, Wisconsin. “Joe and that other guy are essentially the same age. Let’s not be fooled. But what this election is about, it’s about the character of the person leading our country.” “Joe Biden is a healthy, wise 81-year-old ready and willing to work for you every day to make our future better,” she added. “Joe isn’t one of the most effective presidents of our lives in spite of his age, but because of it.” Her remarks came at her first stop of a three-day campaign swing through Wisconsin, Minnesota, California, Nevada and Arizona. The campaign has deployed the first lady to help boost support among older voters, a group that has typically voted Republican in presidential elections but has shifted toward President Joe Biden in this year’s contest. […] “The woman I am today is wiser, stronger, more insightful and more confident than I was all those years ago,” Jill added “Every line on my face has been earned by the furrowed brows of difficult decisions made. By the sun of countless roads traveled, by the sweet strain of deep laughter with the people I love. Age is a gift.”

That is some horse apples, isn’t it?

CNN, for its part, attempts to distort the issue by pretending this is really about age by pointing out that Donald Trump is just three years younger than Joe Biden. But, we all know that this isn’t really about age at all. Three years may separate Trump and Biden, but Biden is the one who gets lost on stage, freezes during public appearances, makes embarrassing gaffes abroad and at home, and has spent 40% of his presidency on vacation.

Do they really think this is gonna work?