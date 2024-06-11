What the Heck Happened to Joe Biden at the WH Juneteenth Celebration?

Mere days after Joe Biden appeared (to many) to have soiled himself in Normandy, France, another incident occurred, contributing to the large mountain of evidence of Biden's cognitive decline. On Monday, Biden appeared to freeze momentarily during a Juneteenth commemoration at the White House.

Advertisement

Footage from the event that has since gone viral shows Biden bizarrely motionless while everyone around him appeared animated and engaged in applause and dance during a performance by gospel artist Kirk Franklin.

Biden's bizarre motionlessness continued for nearly half a minute with him not only fixed in place but with a disturbingly vacant gaze as if he had no idea where he was or what was going on. It wasn't until Philonise Floyd — brother of George Floyd — noticed Biden's corpse-like stillness and put his arm around him, waking Biden out of his trance.

Biden's age and cognitive decline have been major issues of the 2024 campaign, and this incident doesn't help.

Fox News has more:

The incident echoed two occasions last year when Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. froze in front of reporters at the Capitol and at an event in Covington, Kentucky. McConnell, who was 81 at the time, later announced he would step down from leadership after the election and would not seek re-election when his current term expires in 2027. Critics say Biden is declining in his old age and can't handle the responsibilities of the presidency. Last week, the Wall Street Journal published a report detailing instances in which the president has demonstrated a lack of clarity in private meetings with staff and members of Congress.

Advertisement

Obviously, the White House and Cabinet members have staunchly refuted allegations that Biden is cognitively impaired and claimed that he is sharp and competent.

"Congressional Republicans, foreign leaders, and nonpartisan national-security experts have made clear in their own words that President Biden is a savvy and effective leader who has a deep record of legislative accomplishment," White House spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement. "Now, in 2024, House Republicans are making false claims as a political tactic that flatly contradict previous statements made by themselves and their colleagues."

Biden's bizarre freeze moment wasn't the only troubling aspect of his behavior on Monday. His speech was full of bizarre statements and slurring.

Biden — slurring — smears Republicans as "ghosts in new garments trying to take us back" as he peddles disgusting lies pic.twitter.com/cbBMNrJkrb — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 11, 2024

BIDEN: "...since the founding of our ideals that we don't know fully what American soil is" 🧐 pic.twitter.com/o2nAnm5EUI — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 11, 2024

Advertisement

BIDEN: "She know long! She knew suhlongasuhijeruhhnied, our freedom can never be secured" pic.twitter.com/Ip44EUEVZt — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 11, 2024

Biden also appeared confused after he spoke at the event and wandered on stage.