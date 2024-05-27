Buttigieg Blames Increase in Extreme Turbulence on Climate Change Because... Why Not?

Matt Margolis | 12:04 PM on May 27, 2024
Allie Vugrincic/The Vindicator via AP, Pool

In a surprising move, Secretary of State Pete Buttigieg didn't blame an alleged increase in extreme turbulence impacting air travel on racism. During an interview on CBS's "Face The Nation," the embattled cabinet member instead chose to blame the problem on climate change.

Advertisement

 "The effects of climate change are already upon us in terms of our transportation," he said. "We've seen that in the form of everything from heat waves that shouldn't statistically even be possible threatening to melt the cables of transit systems in the Pacific Northwest to hurricane seasons becoming more and more extreme."

A recent study found hurricanes and typhoons are actually decreasing, but okay, Pete.

Buttigieg's tenure as Transportation secretary has been marred by incompetence and scandal. Typically, most people wouldn't even know who the U.S. Transportation secretary is, yet Buttigieg has been repeatedly thrust himself into the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. His decision to take paternity leave during the supply chain crisis, his pledge to invest $1 billion to address "racist" highways, the Southwest Airlines fiasco, the FAA outage, the Chinese spy balloon incident, and his poor handling of the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, and the subsequent environmental disaster were all huge black marks on his record.

And now he's trying to push the idea that climate change, which has yet to cause polar ice caps to melt and raise sea levels as has been "predicted" for decades, is the culprit because of an alleged increase in extreme air turbulence.

Advertisement

"There are protocols and patterns for things like how pilots who encountered turbulence notify those who might be coming in the past, but I do think we need to continually reevaluate that in the face of the reality that these things are more frequent and more severe than before," he claimed. 

For our VIPs: The Biden Administration Is the Case Against Affirmative Action

“We’ve seen that in the form of everything from heat waves that shouldn’t statistically even be possible threatening to melt the cables of transit systems in the Pacific Northwest,” he went on before citing “indications that turbulence is up by about 15%.”

Host Margaret Brennan brought up the recent Singapore Airlines flight that experienced extreme turbulence that resulted in one death and thirty injuries.

"To be clear, something that extreme is very rare, but turbulence can happen, And sometimes it can happen unexpectedly," Buttiigieg said. "Our climate is evolving. our policies and our technology and our infrastructure have to evolve accordingly to this is all about making sure that we stay ahead of the curve, keeping aviation as safe as it is. It’s not for nothing that it became the safest form of travel in America. We’ve got to treat that not as some mission accomplished.”

Advertisement




Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

You can follow Matt on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook, MeWe, and Rumble.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: PETE BUTTIGIEG CLIMATE ALARMISM

Recommended

Why a Hung Jury Is Likely in the Trump Case Matt Margolis
Umm... Did Joe Biden Just Commit Another Crime To Protect Hunter? Matt Margolis
Tinfoil Haturday: Special Ops Soldier Shoots Illegal Chechen Photographing His Kid, Then it Gets Weird Kevin Downey Jr.
The Morning Briefing: Memorial Day Seems More Important With Each Passing Year Stephen Kruiser
Remember Stephen Green
Gold Star Dad Wants Answers from Biden This Memorial Day Catherine Salgado

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Summer Music List: The Artists That Best Represent Summer to Me
HHS Set to Roll Out Bird Flu Vaxes by the Millions
FRIDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Jen Van Laar - Replay
Advertisement