Former Senior Adviser to Barack Obama Arrested for Heinous Crimes, Media Silent

A former senior policy adviser to President Barack Obama has been arrested and accused of child sex crimes in Great Britain.

According to court documents, Rahamim 'Rami' Shy, a 46-year-old resident of New Jersey, stands accused of arranging a child sex offense, in addition to charges of possessing indecent images of children, according to a report from The Daily Mail.

Shy, a US citizen, who lives in New Jersey, worked for the White House under president Barack Obama and secretary of state Hillary Clinton, was arrested in late February by Bedfordshire Police. He was charged the following day and appeared at Luton Crown Court via video-link from HMP Bedford on Friday wearing a grey prison-issue tracksuit. He was not asked to enter a plea to any of the charges and was remanded in custody ahead of a hearing in June. Most recently employed as an executive at banking group Citi, Shy worked in a senior role at the US Treasury department from 2008 to 2014, advising officials on countering the financing of terrorism and assisting foreign governments to impose sanctions on hostile regimes. As well as working as a senior adviser to the late US diplomat Richard Holbrooke, who served under the last three Democrat presidents, Shy provided strategic policy analysis to chiefs of staff at the US Department of Defence. He was deployed to Afghanistan to provide expertise to the Nato-led International Security Assistance Force (ISAF), which was set up to maintain stability following the America-led invasion of the country.

During his tenure under Obama, he oversaw the coordination of the U.S. government's efforts to combat terrorists from Al Qaeda and the Taliban.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he provided his expertise in counter-terrorist finance to ISAF. Additionally, he presented the U.S. strategy on Afghanistan at a congressional hearing in 2010. Shy, originally a student at Rutgers University in New Jersey, pursued further studies in international security policy at Columbia University's School of International and Public Affairs in New York.

A spokesperson from Citi confirmed that Shy is no longer employed by the banking group. His trial is scheduled for August.

"The implications of Shy's arrest extend beyond the confines of the courtroom,” writes International Business Times. "They raise troubling questions about the vetting processes for government officials and the potential vulnerabilities within the system. The public's trust in those tasked with safeguarding national security has been shaken, casting a shadow over the legacy of the Obama administration."

"As the legal process unfolds, the eyes of the nation remain fixed on the case of Rahamim 'Rami' Shy, a once-respected figure now embroiled in a scandal that threatens to tarnish his reputation and the institutions he once served,” the article continued.

Curiously, based on a Google News search, the mainstream media has taken zero interest in this story. ABC, NBC, CBS, MSNBC, CNN, and not even Fox News have reported on this pervert and his connection to Obama and Hillary Clinton.