WTAF? House Democrats Wave Ukrainian Flags After $60 Billion Aid Package Approved

You almost have to see it to believe it, but after the House successfully passed HR 803, also known as the Ukraine Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, House Democrats erupted into chants of "Ukraine!" and brandished small Ukrainian flags on the House floor.

This is the U.S. House of Representatives under the direction of Speaker Mike Johnson. Democrats are celebrating his total capitulation with no victory for securing our border. #MTV pic.twitter.com/TtaIgnX9eg — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) April 20, 2024

The legislation includes another $60 billion in aid for Ukraine. It passed 311-112. Just 101 Republicans voted for the aid package.

Washington Examiner:

House Democrats erupted in cheers and applause when the bill passed, with several lawmakers waving Ukrainian flags on the floor. Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) later reprimanded those lawmakers, noting it’s a violation of House rules to wave flags in the chamber. The Ukraine bill allocates billions of dollars to replenish defense weapons and services provided to the wartorn country as it continues to stave off an invasion from Russia for over two years. The bill includes $11.3 billion to maintain U.S. military operations in the region as well as another $13.8 billion to secure advanced weapons systems and other defense services. The legislation also includes a requirement for other foreign allies to participate in cost-matching programs and mandates a repayment agreement with the Ukrainian government.

The absurd display for Ukraine sparked condemnation from Republican lawmakers.

The only flag that should be flying on the floor of the U.S. House is the AMERICAN FLAG! 🇺🇸 — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) April 20, 2024

Ukrainian flags fly in the chamber of the UNITED STATES House of Representatives as they vote to send more of your hard-earned money to a corrupt foreign regime. And just like that they shout “UKRAINE! UKRAINE!”while happily working to secure Ukraine’s borders, not ours. pic.twitter.com/ZXZo1kliNl — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) April 20, 2024

Democrats chanted “Ukraine” while waving Ukrainian flags on the Floor of the UNITED STATES House of Representatives.



The Uniparty approved $60.8 billion more for Ukraine while the US quickly approaches $35 trillion in debt.



The DC Cartel cares more about Ukraine than you. pic.twitter.com/QldqOq3jtR — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) April 20, 2024

More than $26 billion in aid was also approved for Israel, "which includes funds to replenish the country’s Iron Dome and David’s Sling missile defense systems as well as $3.5 billion to go toward securing advanced weapons systems and other defense services." While I'm sure Democrats weren't all that happy about the aid for Israel, they did manage to get $9 billion in aid designated for Gaza civilians, which, of course will be intercepted by Hamas.

But, really, what a sad, sorry display that was. When was the last time a Democrat waved an American flag?

Anyone? Anyone? Bueller? Bueller?

It's really sad to see Democrats care more about Ukraine than their own constituents. But, that's where the Democratic Party is today.