WTAF? House Democrats Wave Ukrainian Flags After $60 Billion Aid Package Approved

Matt Margolis | 3:29 PM on April 20, 2024
AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

You almost have to see it to believe it, but after the House successfully passed HR 803, also known as the Ukraine Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, House Democrats erupted into chants of "Ukraine!" and brandished small Ukrainian flags on the House floor.

The legislation includes another $60 billion in aid for Ukraine. It passed 311-112. Just 101 Republicans voted for the aid package.

Washington Examiner:

House Democrats erupted in cheers and applause when the bill passed, with several lawmakers waving Ukrainian flags on the floor. Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) later reprimanded those lawmakers, noting it’s a violation of House rules to wave flags in the chamber.

The Ukraine bill allocates billions of dollars to replenish defense weapons and services provided to the wartorn country as it continues to stave off an invasion from Russia for over two years. The bill includes $11.3 billion to maintain U.S. military operations in the region as well as another $13.8 billion to secure advanced weapons systems and other defense services. 

The legislation also includes a requirement for other foreign allies to participate in cost-matching programs and mandates a repayment agreement with the Ukrainian government.

The absurd display for Ukraine sparked condemnation from Republican lawmakers.

More than $26 billion in aid was also approved for Israel, "which includes funds to replenish the country’s Iron Dome and David’s Sling missile defense systems as well as $3.5 billion to go toward securing advanced weapons systems and other defense services." While I'm sure Democrats weren't all that happy about the aid for Israel, they did manage to get $9 billion in aid designated for Gaza civilians, which, of course will be intercepted by Hamas.

Related: Joe Biden Made the World Less Safe

But, really, what a sad, sorry display that was. When was the last time a Democrat waved an American flag?

Anyone? Anyone? Bueller? Bueller?

It's really sad to see Democrats care more about Ukraine than their own constituents. But, that's where the Democratic Party is today.

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

You can follow Matt on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook, MeWe, and Rumble.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES UKRAINE

