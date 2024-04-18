Liberal Activists Are Trying to Sneak Onto Trump Jury. But It’s Trump Who May Get in Trouble??

Do you remember when Sunny Hostin of "The View" said she was worried about Trump supporters who may "sneak onto the jury" by claiming they hate Trump but insisting they can be impartial Apparently, the real problem is the opposite.

On Wednesday evening, Fox News' Jesse Watters was discussing the criminal case against Trump over his non-disclosure agreement with Stormy Daniels and how the process has been rigged against him, and he brought up how liberal activists are trying to sneak onto the jury. "I think he’s been pretty calm for facing 91 charges," Watters said. "I’m wetting myself if I’m facing one charge."

"They are trying to rig this jury," Watters pointed out. "They are catching undercover liberal activists lying to the judge. They’re saying, 'Oh, have you ever said anything on social media about Donald Trump?' 'No, I can’t remember.' 'Well, what about this post where you said he should be in prison?' 'Oh yeah, that one.' 'Strike!' and they keep throwing these undercovers at him."

"And thank God they’re doing the research on these people so far," he added.

They are catching undercover Liberal Activists lying to the Judge in order to get on the Trump Jury pic.twitter.com/HlTZKRn8bw — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) April 18, 2024

It's rather a big deal that liberal activists are trying to sneak onto the jury because they want to put Trump in jail. Yet, believe it or not, the media thinks it's Trump who's going to get in trouble.

Why? Because Trump quoted Watters on Truth Social:

The liberal media, undisturbed by the actions of liberal activists trying to get on the jury for the sole purpose of convicting Trump, rushed to accuse Trump of violating the judge's gag order.

MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell accused Trump of "juror intimidation." He argued that in quoting Watters, Trump essentially took ownership of the words.

“Those words are the same as Donald Trump writing them himself. That was Donald Trump’s choice to violate his gag order tonight, possibly in the very worst way. In fact, definitely in the worst way he has violated this gag order so far,” O’Donnell said.

“This is specifically aimed at intimidating the seven people already seated on that jury and anyone else who might be seated on the jury, that when you’re seated on Donald Trump’s jury, you will be attacked, you will be publicly attacked by Donald Trump and his allies in the news media. This is the challenge that [the judge] is going to have to deal with immediately in this case.”

Of course, other outlets followed suit in trying to deflect attention away from the jury rigging toward Trump's alleged gag order violation.

"Donald Trump's social media remarks about the jury in his hush money trial may be in breach of a gag order imposed on him in the case, according to legal experts," writes Kate Plummer at Newsweek.

In response, speaking on the anti-Trump MeidasTouch Legal AF podcast, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, a legal analyst and former Manhattan chief assistant district attorney, said Trump "had violated the gag order" by reposting what Watters said about the jurors. She added: "I think the judge is going to go rips**t because you cannot say anything like that about a juror. That is going to intimidate a prospective juror."

And, of course, CNN joined in on the Trump gag order violation narrative.

For NYU professor and general counsel of the Department of Defense Ryan Goodman, this was a huge no-no. "It is a very, very clear violation of the gag order," he told CNN's Erin Burnett on her show "Out Front." "The gag order's last provision says that Trump cannot make public statements about any prospective juror or any juror. Full stop." He continued: "It's not about his intent. It's not about making statements about jurors in order to interfere with a criminal proceeding, which is part of the gag order — he just cannot make public statements about them. He just did."

Leave it to the liberal media to make this about Trump, and not the activists lying to get on the jury in order to convict him.