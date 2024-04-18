Joe Biden Makes Staged Visit to a Wawa... And It Was Bad

Matt Margolis | 6:53 PM on April 18, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Last week, Donald Trump made a surprise visit to a Chick-fil-A in Atlanta. During the visit, Trump was enthusiastically greeted by a largely black crowd of supporters, and ordered milkshakes for everyone. It was quite the visit, and a photo of him being hugged by a black woman went viral.

Advertisement

“That photograph of that black woman with President Trump is a nightmare for CNN, MSNBC, New York Times," civil rights attorney Leo Terrell told Fox News. "They have sent out a false narrative: ‘Trump is a racist, black people hate Trump.’ You see that photograph? That photograph shows a disconnect as to what the left-wing media is portraying.”

For our VIPs: Joe Biden Just Can't Compete With MAGA Magic

Naturally, the Biden campaign had to respond so they sent him to a Wawa in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with Mayor Cherelle Parker. According to a report from CBS News, "Biden ordered a classic-size Italian hoagie with American cheese and a black-white milkshake from the Delaware County-based convenience store that recently celebrated its 60th anniversary."

Advertisement

Because, you know, he's a regular guy.

But the stop was another bust. Video from the visit showed that the only fans Biden had at the event were those in the media covering the campaign stop, and what made it even more hilarious is that Biden struggled to close his takeout box before ordering one of this handlers to take the box so he could order a milkshake.

As bad as this comes off, especially compared to Trump's Chick-fil-A visit last week, it's worse than you think. Every single moment of Biden's visit to the Wawa was staged. Even the cashier's tip was pre-planned.

This sad, staged attempt to compete with Trump comes after Biden's previous failed attempt to compete with another Trump visit. On Wednesday, the Biden campaign tried to replicate the energy and enthusiasm of Trump's visit to a Harlem bodega by going to a Sheetz gas station in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. That didn't work out so well either.

Advertisement

At this point, someone at the Biden campaign should have figured out that they should stop trying to replicate the energy and enthusiasm that surrounds Trump and his campaign. Biden can't get excitement from liberal strongholds, but Trump can. 

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

You can follow Matt on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook, MeWe, and Rumble.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: JOE BIDEN 2024 ELECTION

Recommended

O’Keefe Media Group Exposes Who Is Really Running the White House Matt Margolis
Trevor Bauer's False Accuser Is Facing Jail. Will 'The Bachelor's' Accuser Be Next? Megan Fox
Liberal Activists Are Trying to Sneak Onto Trump Jury. But It’s Trump Who May Get in Trouble?? Matt Margolis
Trump Could Be Jailed for Speaking About His NYC Case Due to Judge's 'Unconstitutional' Gag Order Victoria Taft
Well, Well, Well, Look Who Bailed Out 'Death to America' Road- Blockers Victoria Taft
The Morning Briefing: Sydney Sweeney Should Win an Award for Triggering Miserable Lib Women Stephen Kruiser

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Winston Churchill Gets the Last Word on Islam
Here’s Why the J6 SCOTUS Hearing Matters
Justice Gorsuch Throws Shade at Jamaal Bowman During J6 Hearing, and It’s Glorious
Advertisement