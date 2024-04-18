Joe Biden Makes Staged Visit to a Wawa... And It Was Bad

Last week, Donald Trump made a surprise visit to a Chick-fil-A in Atlanta. During the visit, Trump was enthusiastically greeted by a largely black crowd of supporters, and ordered milkshakes for everyone. It was quite the visit, and a photo of him being hugged by a black woman went viral.

"How you doin' Trump? I love you man."



More scenes from President Trump's visit to an Atlanta, Georgia Chick-fil-A restaurant today.



Notice his joke at the end? Pure Trump. You can't fake authenticity and the people respond to someone who is "real."

.pic.twitter.com/3LGiFGQC2o

WATCH: Michaelah Montgomery, whose hug with President Trump at an Atlanta Chick-fil-A was a viral sensation, explains why so many Black Americans are supporting TRUMP — and why the media is getting it all wrong. pic.twitter.com/uZUI98jjLA — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) April 12, 2024

“That photograph of that black woman with President Trump is a nightmare for CNN, MSNBC, New York Times," civil rights attorney Leo Terrell told Fox News. "They have sent out a false narrative: ‘Trump is a racist, black people hate Trump.’ You see that photograph? That photograph shows a disconnect as to what the left-wing media is portraying.”

For our VIPs: Joe Biden Just Can't Compete With MAGA Magic



Naturally, the Biden campaign had to respond so they sent him to a Wawa in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with Mayor Cherelle Parker. According to a report from CBS News, "Biden ordered a classic-size Italian hoagie with American cheese and a black-white milkshake from the Delaware County-based convenience store that recently celebrated its 60th anniversary."

Because, you know, he's a regular guy.

But the stop was another bust. Video from the visit showed that the only fans Biden had at the event were those in the media covering the campaign stop, and what made it even more hilarious is that Biden struggled to close his takeout box before ordering one of this handlers to take the box so he could order a milkshake.

Biden struggles to close the takeout box at Wawa, then eventually gives up and tells his handler: "You take that box. I'm gonna go order a milkshake."



Then he shuffles away (before getting confused once again). pic.twitter.com/6I5V0wW5zZ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 18, 2024

As bad as this comes off, especially compared to Trump's Chick-fil-A visit last week, it's worse than you think. Every single moment of Biden's visit to the Wawa was staged. Even the cashier's tip was pre-planned.

WATCH: Every single moment of Biden's "visit" to this Philadelphia Wawa was carefully choreographed and scripted — down to the cashier's tip pic.twitter.com/lIlVvzN7Pm — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 18, 2024

This sad, staged attempt to compete with Trump comes after Biden's previous failed attempt to compete with another Trump visit. On Wednesday, the Biden campaign tried to replicate the energy and enthusiasm of Trump's visit to a Harlem bodega by going to a Sheetz gas station in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. That didn't work out so well either.

At this point, someone at the Biden campaign should have figured out that they should stop trying to replicate the energy and enthusiasm that surrounds Trump and his campaign. Biden can't get excitement from liberal strongholds, but Trump can.