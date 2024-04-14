Trump Warned We Were on the Brink of WWIII Under Joe Biden, and He’s Been Proven Right

Joe Biden skipped town on Friday for his beach house, knowing that an attack by Iran on Israel was imminent. When he cut his vacation short on Saturday to meet with his national security team about what was happening with Iran and Israel, you knew things were bad. Iran’s Revolutionary Guard seized a container ship associated with Israel, and then Iran launched a wave of drone strikes.

According to Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Daniel Hagari, Iran launched over 300 missiles and drones at Israel. Reports indicate that the United States assisted in shooting down various aerial threats.

"The Iranian threat met the aerial and technological superiority of the IDF, along with a strong fighting coalition — which together intercepted the overwhelming majority of the threats. 99% of the threats launched towards Israeli territory were intercepted — a very significant strategic achievement," Hagari said.

The day before the assault, Joe Biden had warned Iran not to attack Israel, yet they did. Clearly, Iran was not deterred by Biden's warning.

Now, as PJ Media's Victoria Taft noted earlier, "there's little question the Pentagon is on full alert about the possibility of World War III breaking out."

Frankly, we shouldn't be surprised. In fact, Donald Trump warned us this would happen. In January of 2023, when he kicked off his presidential campaign, he explained that the 2024 election "is our one shot to save our country, and we need a leader who is ready to do that on day one." He also said that we need "a president who can take on the whole system and a president who can win."

"Through weakness and incompetence, Joe Biden has brought us to the brink of World War III," Trump pointed out. "We’re at the brink of World War III, just in case anybody doesn’t know it. As president, I will bring back peace through strength."

It's a warning he's continued to make throughout his campaign. Remember, President Trump successfully brokered bilateral agreements between Israel and several Muslim nations — including Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, and Sudan — called the Abraham Accords, which established diplomatic relations between the countries. It's also worth pointing out that Iran never attacked Israel before, and Russia waited until Joe Biden was president to invade Ukraine—a war that Joe Biden wants us to fund in perpetuity.

The next question is whether this was by design. Remember, a month before the October 7 terror attack against Israel, Joe Biden unfroze billions of dollars for Iran, and we know that Iran helped finance Hamas's attack. The Biden administration likely had advance knowledge of the Hamas attack on Israel but didn’t share any of that intelligence with Israel. It was soon after that we learned that Biden was attempting a pivot to make the 2024 election about foreign policy.

Are we on the precipice of World War III? Did Joe Biden and his national security team make this happen, either by incompetence or by design?