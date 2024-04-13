Here's How We Know the U.S. Military Is VERY Worried About WWIII After Iran's Attack on Israel

Victoria Taft | 10:36 PM on April 13, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

After the missile and drone attack launched by Iran against Israel on Saturday, one can assume the Pentagon is concerned about an expansion of this hot war.  The question of how much Joe Biden and his puppet master, Barack Obama, care remains unanswered, however (where is that Rashid Khalidi tape anyway, LA Times?). 

Biden's persistent undermining of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the president's political left flank calling for Bibi's ouster during a war have been politically punctilious, outrageous, and deflating. They telegraph the administration's antipathy toward the Israeli leader and desire for him to fail in his country's quest for survival. 

After all this, you can understand why many question Biden's alleged "ironclad" support of the Jewish state. 

Whether Biden takes this missile attack against Israel seriously is one question, but there's little question the Pentagon is on full alert about the possibility of World War III breaking out. 

How do we know this? Not because of any national address by the President of the United State of America. Though he came back to the White House for his situation room photo op, he's been silent on the matter. 

Indeed, Joe's been silent about the issue of World War III and his stupidity in helping us get to the precipice. 

How seriously has the Pentagon brass treated this potential world-changing event?  We are informed by the "good old Pentagon Pizza index." This "FOODINT" (food intelligence) index is a way to assess if the American Military Industrial Complex is on full alert and arrayed to spend long hours watching the world on the brink of WWIII. 

The Papa John's Pizza Index gives the game away.


When you live near a military installation, as I have,  you quickly learn the telltale signs of deployment or heightened alert. I'd tell you what they are, but then I'd have to kill you. Lose lips sink ships. 

It's good to know, however, that the Pentagon is double-timing it to keep an eye on the mullahs trying to kill the Jews.

It's not like Iran's "supreme leader" didn't tell the world his plans or anything. 

Ramadan ended and Khamenei warmed up the drones.

Joe Biden's horrible "leadership" set up Israel for this. Pain for American car owners will come next. 

Victoria Taft is an award-winning journalist, writer and terrestrial radio talk host, heard in Seattle and on the rest of the Left Coast. Listen to her twice weekly  “Adult in the Room Podcast.” Find her at VictoriaTaft.com  Gettr, MeWe, Minds, Locals, Twitter & Facebook. Her book mocking antifa will be out next year. For media inquiries write: [email protected]

