Here's How We Know the U.S. Military Is VERY Worried About WWIII After Iran's Attack on Israel

After the missile and drone attack launched by Iran against Israel on Saturday, one can assume the Pentagon is concerned about an expansion of this hot war. The question of how much Joe Biden and his puppet master, Barack Obama, care remains unanswered, however (where is that Rashid Khalidi tape anyway, LA Times?).

Biden's persistent undermining of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the president's political left flank calling for Bibi's ouster during a war have been politically punctilious, outrageous, and deflating. They telegraph the administration's antipathy toward the Israeli leader and desire for him to fail in his country's quest for survival.

After all this, you can understand why many question Biden's alleged "ironclad" support of the Jewish state.

Whether Biden takes this missile attack against Israel seriously is one question, but there's little question the Pentagon is on full alert about the possibility of World War III breaking out.

How do we know this? Not because of any national address by the President of the United State of America. Though he came back to the White House for his situation room photo op, he's been silent on the matter.

This group seriously concerns me and I wish I didn’t feel the way I do this evening.



Pray for our US Servicemen and women overseas around the world, especially those operating in the Middle East. God help us all. pic.twitter.com/9vvdHoaPBt — General Mike Flynn (@GenFlynn) April 14, 2024

Indeed, Joe's been silent about the issue of World War III and his stupidity in helping us get to the precipice.

pic.twitter.com/H2WXMajuw4 — Victoria Taft, The Adult in the Room, FITF Squad (@VictoriaTaft) April 13, 2024

How seriously has the Pentagon brass treated this potential world-changing event? We are informed by the "good old Pentagon Pizza index." This "FOODINT" (food intelligence) index is a way to assess if the American Military Industrial Complex is on full alert and arrayed to spend long hours watching the world on the brink of WWIII.

The Papa John's Pizza Index gives the game away.





Papa Johns near the Pentagon is much busier than usual at this time.



Clearly this means WWIII confirmed. /s pic.twitter.com/N3jpCGnMtW — Oliver Alexander (@OAlexanderDK) April 14, 2024

When you live near a military installation, as I have, you quickly learn the telltale signs of deployment or heightened alert. I'd tell you what they are, but then I'd have to kill you. Lose lips sink ships.

It's good to know, however, that the Pentagon is double-timing it to keep an eye on the mullahs trying to kill the Jews.

It's not like Iran's "supreme leader" didn't tell the world his plans or anything.

Ramadan ended and Khamenei warmed up the drones.

Joe Biden's horrible "leadership" set up Israel for this. Pain for American car owners will come next.