HOLY CRAP: Joe Biden Approved Iran's Assault on Israel 'Within Certain Limits'

On Saturday, Iran initiated a barrage of drones and ballistic missiles at Israel. Thankfully, most of them were successfully intercepted, causing minimal damage. Of course, in a stunning move, President Biden is pushing Israel not to retaliate. It's hard to imagine why Biden would do that, except when you consider that Joe Biden has been appeasing Iran since his days as Barack Obama vice president.

Advertisement

With that in mind, it's also not surprising—though it's still shocking— that Joe Biden not only had prior knowledge of Iran's assault on Israel but also technically gave it the green light under certain conditions, according to a report from the Jerusalem Post.

Iran informed Turkey in advance of its planned operation against Israel, a Turkish diplomatic source told Reuters on Sunday, adding that Washington had conveyed to Tehran via Ankara that any action it took had to be "within certain limits." Turkey, which has denounced Israel for its campaign on Gaza, said earlier on Sunday that it did not want a further escalation of tensions in the region. The Turkish source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had spoken to both his US and Iranian counterparts in the past week to discuss the planned Iranian operation, adding Ankara had been made aware of possible developments. Earlier this week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to Fidan to make clear that escalation in the Middle East was not in anyone's interest. "Iran informed us in advance of what would happen. Possible developments also came up during the meeting with Blinken, and they (the US) conveyed to Iran through us that this reaction must be within certain limits," the source said.

Advertisement

I've said before that, despite his public support for Israel, Biden has not been a friend to the Jewish State. And this report proves that. Joe Biden publicly told Iran not to attack Israel, and when it was clear they didn't give a hoot what he said, the Biden administration basically said it was fine to attack Israel as long as the attack was "within certain limits."

And then Joe went on vacation.

Related: Trump Warned We Were on the Brink of WWIII Under Joe Biden, and He’s Been Proven Right



Considering the size and intensity of the attack, it's reasonable to question whether Iran heeded that warning either, but I would say it's obvious Iran's leaders did not.

So, let's recap the facts here: Joe Biden told Iran's leaders not to attack Israel, but they ignored him. Then he said they could attack Israel with some restrictions, though they clearly ignored that as well. Now, Biden is telling Israel not to retaliate.

In short, Biden is still appeasing Iran.

Why is Joe Biden still kowtowing to Iran and throwing Israel under the bus? I can't answer that, but I know that Israel can't listen to Biden because doing so threatens its existence.

Will the mainstream media report on this interesting development? Not likely. Make no mistake about it: The media will always cover for Joe Biden. They will spin this conflict as Joe Biden displaying leadership and resolve on the world stage. They’ll prop Biden up as a strong and confident leader, hoping it will become true if they repeat the lie often enough, while we're supposed to pretend that we're not on the precipice of World War III.

Advertisement

We at PJ Media will do everything we can to expose the truth. Thanks to our VIP members’ support, we’re able to stay online and continue to bring you the unvarnished truth. If you’d like to join us in the fight to save this country from becoming a banana republic, please sign up here. Use the promo code SAVEAMERICA for a 50% discount on your annual membership.



