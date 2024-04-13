REPORT: Iran Makes a Move Against Israel

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard purportedly took control of a container ship associated with Israel last Saturday. The vessel was allegedly seized near the Strait of Hormuz, the vital passage connecting the Persian Gulf to the open sea, according to a report by an Iranian outlet.

“Sources have reported that the vessel is the Portuguese-flagged MSC Aries, a container ship associated with London-based Zodiac Maritime,” the outlet claims. “Zodiac Maritime is part of Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer’s Zodiac Group.”

The Hill has more.

Zodiac declined to comment and referred questions to MSC, when The Associated Press reached out. MSC did not immediately respond. A Middle East defense official, who spoke to The AP on the condition of anonymity, shared a video of the attack where commandos can be seen rappelling off a helicopter, down onto a stack of containers on the ship. A crew member can be heard saying “Don’t come out” and then telling his colleagues to go to the ship’s bridge as more IRGC members were coming on to the deck. The details aligned with information known about the MSC Aries, according to The AP. The helicopter appeared to be a Soviet-era Mil Mi-17 helicopter, which the IRGC has used before to conduct ship raids. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations reported the recent incident and said British military officials are investigating. The agency has asked vessels in the area to “transit with caution and report any suspicious activity.” The MSC Aries had last been located in Dubai Friday and heading toward the Strait of Hormuz. The ship turned off its location data, which is not uncommon from Israeli ships in the region, The AP noted.

The seizure of the container ship took place amid heightened tensions between Israel and Iran. Israel has reportedly been anticipating a significant retaliatory strike from Iran following an attack on its embassy in Syria earlier this month, which resulted in the deaths of seven Iranian military advisers, including three high-ranking members of the IRGC.

U.S. officials also issued warnings this week, indicating the possibility of a substantial retaliatory attack. Precautionary measures have been taken, with Americans advised to avoid travel, and U.S. troops redeployed to new positions in the Middle East. The escalation in tensions reflects the ongoing apprehension about the potential for a broader regional conflict.

“We are working closely with the relevant authorities to ensure their wellbeing, and safe return of the vessel,” MSC said.

According to an Indian government official, who spoke anonymously to the Associated Press, 17 of the ship's crew are Indian nationals. Meanwhile, the IRNA reported that the Revolutionary Guard intended to bring the vessel into Iranian territorial waters.

Here is video of the ship being seized (via New York Times):

The video shows Iranian commandos rappelling onto a stack of containers on the ship's deck. A crew member can be heard instructing others to remain inside and head to the ship's bridge as additional commandos descend.

The video corresponded with known details of the MSC Aries. Also, the commandos rappelled from what appeared to be a Soviet-era Mil Mi-17 helicopter, which both the Guard and the Iranian-backed Houthis have used before to raid ships. The British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations described the vessel as being “seized by regional authorities” in the Gulf of Oman off the Emirati port city of Fujairah, without elaborating. Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz called on nations to list the Guard as a terrorist organization. Iran “is a criminal regime that supports Hamas’ crimes and is now conducting a pirate operation in violation of international law,” Katz said. For days, Iranian officials up to and including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei have threatened to “slap” Israel for the Syria strike.

Joe Biden is spending the weekend on vacation at his Delaware beach house.