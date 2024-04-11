Tony Bobulinski Threatens Rep. Jamie Raskin With Defamation Suit

Since appearing before Congress last month as part of the ongoing impeachment investigation of Joe Biden, former Hunter Biden associate Tony Bobulinski has been calling out Democrats who have been lying about him in order to undermine his testimony against Joe Biden.

Last month, Bobulinski warned Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) that if he didn’t retract false statements he made on X/Twitter, he’d be sued for defamation. Goldman didn’t, and Bobuliski subsequently filed a defamation lawsuit. Now he’s threatening to do the same to Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), the ranking Democrat on the House Oversight Committee.

"Litigation will be filed against you if you fail to delete and publicly retract recent defamatory statements and publications you made about Mr. Bobulinski, including on X (formerly Twitter),” the letter from Bobulinski’s lawyer Jesse Binnall, which was received by PJ Media, reads. "Be further advised that you should identify and preserve all hard copy and electronically stored documents, information, and data that relate, in any way, to the subject matter of your incessantly malicious defamatory conduct. It was a mistake to believe that your publications were made without consequence. It must, and will, stop immediately."

The letter cites tweets by the House Oversight Democrats making outlandish claims about the witnesses who have testified against Joe Biden, some directly attacking Bobulinski, that Raskin reposted. One such tweet claimed that all of the witnesses who have testified against Biden have turned out to be "a Chinese spy, a Russian spy, and none of them has laid a glove on Joe Biden because he hasn’t done anything wrong."

Another tweet shared by Raskin described Bobulinski as "a disgruntled Wannabe-Business Partner Turned Trump World Hype Man.” Others cite a statements by Raskin calling Bobulinski “a bitterly frustrated would-be business partner who collaborated with the Trump campaign” and “Donald Trump’s political pawn,” neither of which is true.

"You are not entitled to any immunity for your defamatory statements,” the letter continues. "The Speech and Debate Clause comes from Article I, Section 6, Clause 1 of the United States Constitution, and it includes, in relevant part: 'for any Speech or Debate in either House, they shall not be questioned in any other Place.'"

To be clear, as you are well aware, given your position, Mr. Bobulinski has not told any lies about his firsthand knowledge of the Biden family. Your statements, as though they each were a matter of fact, including that Mr. Bobulinski has lied to federal investigators as well as to Congress, besmirching his character by calling him President Trump’s “Hype Man,” and “political pawn” who “collaborated with the Trump campaign” are each defamatory per se. Your blind adherence to a preconceived narrative is further evidence of your malice.

With the letter, Raskin has been formally notified to "identify, preserve, and hold in compliance with current legal standards all hard copy and electronically stored information, documents, and data” relating to his defamatory statements and posts. It calls on Raskin to delete the posts and publicly retract each of the false statements identified by Bobulinski’s legal team within five days of receiving the letter, or a defamation lawsuit will be filed against him.

"Anticipating that you will be unable to resist the urge to continue with your delusional publications, in tandem with Rep. Goldman and Oversight Democrats, each future maliciously defamatory publication you make will also become the subject of litigation against you,” Binnall concluded. "I strongly suggest that you do not treat this lightly, Congressman."

Bobulinski has previously filed defamation lawsuits against Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) and Fox News host Jessica Tarlov.