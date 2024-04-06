Tony Bobulinski Sues Rep. Dan Goldman for Defamation

Former Hunter Biden associate Tony Bobulinski appeared before Congress last month as part of the ongoing impeachment investigation of Joe Biden, and Democrats weren’t too happy about it. Despite their attempts to undermine him and tarnish his reputation, Bobulinski remains resolute in his pursuit of truth, while Democrats resorted to their usual smears.

And now one Democrat is getting sued for his false attacks. Last month, Bobulinski warned Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) that if he didn’t retract false statements he made on X/Twitter he’d be sued for defamation.

Here is the offending post:

Tony Bobulinski has used a Trump campaign-paid lawyer to make false allegations since October 2020.



When Cassidy Hutchinson said he met with Mark Meadows with a mask on, he called her a liar.



Then she produced a photo.



Watch how he dissembles in response to the receipt 👇 pic.twitter.com/EazzJ0nW70 — Rep. Dan Goldman (@RepDanGoldman) March 21, 2024

"You are hereby given notice that litigation is imminent due to recent defamatory comments you made about Mr. Bobulinski on X (formerly Twitter)," the letter from Jesse R. Binnall of the Binnall Law Group read. "Accordingly, you should identify and preserve all hard copy and electronic documents and data that relate, in any way, to the subject matter of this dispute."

On Friday, he followed through on that promise.

"Defendant, Daniel Goldman, has repeatedly lied about Plaintiff, Anthony Bobulinski, saying that Mr. Bobulinski has used a Trump campaign-paid lawyer to lie since October 2020, spreads Russian disinformation, and is a Trump campaign plant,” the complaint reads. "Defendant lied solely to serve his political agenda by deliberately besmirching the character of Mr. Bobulinski and to protect Joseph Biden. Defendant’s assertions are unequivocally false and defamatory. Mr. Bobulinski demanded a complete retraction and deletion of his posts made on X (formerly Twitter) on March 26, 2024, which Defendant wholly ignored. Accordingly, Mr. Bobulinski seeks to hold Defendant accountable for his malicious and knowing lies."

"It is a matter of fact that since 2020, when Mr. Bobulinski first started speaking publicly against the Biden Family’s corruption, he has spent over $500,000 of his own money on legal fees. Neither President Trump, nor any Trump-affiliated entities, have ever paid for Mr. Bobulinski’s legal fees. Rather, he did because of his strong sense of civic duty,” the lawsuit continues. “Further, Mr. Bobulinski is not affiliated with the Trump campaign in any way. He has never lied to Congress, or anyone else, from the inception of when he first started speaking publicly in 2020 about Biden Family improprieties with the Chinese Communist Party and affiliated organizations. Mr. Bobulinski’s testimony, despite Defendant’s delusional assertion, is not 'Russian disinformation,'—the ever- present garbage so often used by Democrats invariably reflecting their lack of any substantive support based in reality. Rather, Mr. Bobulinski is a patriotic American. He is neither a Republican, nor a Trump campaign plant, and is most definitely not working with the Russians to spread disinformation and lie to the American people."

Last month, Jessica Tarlov, a liberal co-host on Fox News Channel's "The Five," accused Bobulinski of allowing a Trump Super PAC to pay his legal fees, which prompted a demand for a retraction and an apology. Tarlov offered a “clarification” of her previous claim, but Bobulinski's lawyers did not accept it and demanded a full retraction. Tarlov did not retract her claim, and Fox News declared that Tarlov's clarification was sufficient. Bobulinski filed a separate lawsuit against her last week.

"Jessica Tarlov’s March 21st statements were accurate and made clear that she was not aware of anything to indicate that payments from a Trump PAC to Elections, LLC were made in connection with Tony Bobulinski’s legal fees,” a Fox spokesperson told PJ Media. "We stand by our decision to not issue any further corrections and will vigorously defend against these inaccurate claims."