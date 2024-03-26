Tony Bobulinski Is Now Threatening to Sue Rep. Dan Goldman

On Wednesday, former Hunter Biden associate Tony Bobulinski testified before Congress in the ongoing impeachment investigation of Joe Biden. Democrats did not receive his testimony well because they have been desperately trying to protect Biden, and they made multiple efforts to attack Bobulinski and his character.

Bobulinski isn't letting them get away with their lies. According to a letter that PJ Media received, Bobulinski's legal team is calling for Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) to retract statements he made on X/Twitter.

"You are hereby given notice that litigation is imminent due to recent defamatory comments you made about Mr. Bobulinski on X (formerly Twitter)," the letter from Jesse R. Binnall of the Binnall Law Group reads. "Accordingly, you should identify and preserve all hard copy and electronic documents and data that relate, in any way, to the subject matter of this dispute."

Here is the post:

Tony Bobulinski has used a Trump campaign-paid lawyer to make false allegations since October 2020.



When Cassidy Hutchinson said he met with Mark Meadows with a mask on, he called her a liar.



Then she produced a photo.



Watch how he dissembles in response to the receipt 👇 pic.twitter.com/EazzJ0nW70 — Rep. Dan Goldman (@RepDanGoldman) March 21, 2024

"To be clear, as you are well aware given your position, Mr. Bobulinski has not told any lies about his firsthand knowledge of the Biden family. Your statement, as though it were a matter of fact, that Mr. Bobulinski has lied to federal investigators, as well as Congress, is defamatory per se and will not be tolerated," the letter continued. "Further, President Trump’s campaign has never paid Mr. Bobulinski’s legal fees. In fact, Mr. Bobulinski has paid over $500,000, in legal fees to numerous lawyers in law firms out of his own pocket since 2020. If you do not immediately delete the post from X and publicly retract your statement on X within five days of receiving this letter, we will file suit against you."

Goldman has no immunity for his defamatory statements according to Binnall.

Here, you chose to publish an excerpt of a congressional proceeding with your own defamatory commentary. This republication and especially the commentary are not protected because they are not within the scope of the Speech or Debate clause, nor are they protected opinion of a fair report of the proceedings. Rather, your statement is a derogatory falsehood, rendering it legally actionable. Accordingly, Mr. Bobulinski demands an immediate retraction in a new post on X and deletion of the above referenced post from X. Your pattern of maliciously defaming Mr. Bobulinski is well established and will not be tolerated.

Last week, Jessica Tarlov, a liberal co-host on Fox News Channel's "The Five," accused Bobulinski of allowing a Trump Super PAC to pay his legal fees, which prompted a demand for a retraction and an apology. Tarlov offered a “clarification” of her previous claim, but Bobulinski's lawyers did not accept it and demanded a full retraction. Tarlov did not retract her claim, and Fox News declared that Tarlov's clarification was sufficient. That matter is still ongoing.