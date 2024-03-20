Here's How the Democrats Could Steal Nevada in 2024

Nevada hasn't voted Republican in a presidential election since 2004. I have to admit that I'd nearly given up on the state, as hopes of being competitive there have been repeatedly shattered. But Donald Trump appears to be in a solid position to win it in November. He's led in the RealClear Politics average in Nevada since early November, with an average spread of +4.3 points. In 2020, Trump never led Biden in the RCP average there. Something has definitely changed.

Naturally, Democrats have to be worried. Even though Nevada only has six Electoral College votes, those are six votes that could make Trump's path to 270 much easier.

But we shouldn't take Nevada for granted. In fact, it's ripe for election shenanigans.

On Friday, the Republican National Committee (RNC) filed a lawsuit against Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar, claiming the state's voter registration rolls are “impossibly high” because the number of registered voters outnumbers the number of adult citizens in several counties. The lawsuit claims that Nevada's voter rolls don't meet the standards set by the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA), which requires states to keep “clean and accurate voter registration records.”

According to the RNC's analysis, five out of Nevada's 17 counties have bloated voter rolls, suggesting a breach of the NVRA. The RNC contends that this discrepancy warrants legal action to ensure compliance with voter registration regulations.

“At least three Nevada counties have more registered voters than they have adult citizens who are over the age of 18,” the lawsuit states. “That number of voters is impossibly high.”

“Election integrity starts with clean voter rolls, and that’s why the National Voter Registration Act requires state officials to keep their rolls accurate and up-to-date,” newly elected RNC co-chair Michael Whatley said Monday. “Nevada has universal mail voting and no voter ID requirement, which makes Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar’s failure to comply with the NVRA and provide accurate voter rolls all the more concerning. Securing clean voter rolls in Nevada is a critical step towards ensuring that it will be easy to vote and hard to cheat.”

On March 13, the Republican National Committee (RNC) filed a similar lawsuit in Michigan against Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. The lawsuit claimed that Michigan was not adhering to the NVRA due to purportedly inflated voter rolls across several counties. Donald Trump currently has a lead of 3.5 points in Michigan, according to the RCP average.

Nevada and Michigan are not the only states to be concerned about regarding potential cheating. Last year, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro unilaterally implemented automatic voter registration in his state. Of the 18 states that had automatic voter registration in 2020, all but one went blue. Donald Trump currently leads in Pennsylvania, according to the RealClear Politics average.

Another state Democrats are messing with is Arizona. Trump has had a consistent lead in the polls in Arizona for months. However, a loophole in the state's election procedures, written by Democratic Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, could allow non-citizens to register as "federal-only" voters, thus enabling them to vote in the upcoming election.

