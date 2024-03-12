Hur Transcript Released: Things Just Got a Lot Worse for Joe Biden

Last month, the Hur report found that Joe Biden willfully retained, mishandled, and disclosed classified information but determined that he was essentially too senile to stand trial. Biden delivered an impromptu address to the nation that managed to make things worse for him. According to the report, Biden struggled to remember details, and he couldn't remember when his son Beau died.

Joe Biden angrily defended his memory in his unplanned address and attacked Special Counsel Robert Hur for bringing up Beau during his interview during the investigation.

"There's even a reference that I don't remember when my son died," Biden said. “How in the hell dare he raise that? Frankly, when I was asked the question, I thought to myself, it wasn’t any of their damn business.”

Except that Hur didn't bring it up. Biden did. PJ Media has reviewed a copy of the transcript of the interview, and it proves that Biden lied when he claimed Special Counsel Hur brought up his son Beau.

"So during this time when you were living at Chain Bridge Road and there were documents relating to the Penn Biden Center, or the Biden Institute, or the Cancer Moonshot, or your book, where did you keep papers that related to those things that you were actively working on?" Hur asked during the relevant portion of the interview.

"Well, um... I, I, I, I, I don't know," Biden replied. "This is, what, 2017, 2018, that area?"

"Yes, sir," Hur told him.

"Remember, in this timeframe, my son is — either been deployed or is dying, and, and so it was — and by the way, there were still a lot of people at the time when I got out of the Senate that were encouraging me to run in this period, except the President," Biden answered. "I'm not — and not a mean thing to say. He just thought that [Hillary Clinton] had a better shot of winning the presidency than I did. And so I hadn't, I hadn't, at this point — even though I'm at Penn, I hadn't walked away from the idea that I may run for office again. But if I ran again, I'd be running for President. And, and so what was happening, though — what month did Beau die? Oh, God, May 30th—"

"2015," Rachel Cotton from the White House Counsel's Office interjected.

"Was it 2015 he had died?" Joe Biden asked.

"It was May of 2015," an unidentified speaker said.

"It was 2015," Biden repeated.

"Or I'm not sure the month, sir, but I think that was the year," Biden's personal Robert Bauer said.

Marc Krickbaum of the Special Counsel's office added, "That's right, Mr. President. It—"

"And what's happened in the meantime is that as — and Trump gets elected in November of 2017?" Biden asked.

That's right, Joe Biden didn't even remember what year Donald Trump was elected president. Two people then jumped in to correct Biden by saying it was 2016.

"'16, 2016. All right," Biden said. So — why do I have 2017 here?"

"That's when you left office, January of 2017," Edward Siskel from the White House Counsel's office said.

The transcript of Biden's interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur has been released, and it proves @JoeBiden lied when he claimed that Hur brought up Beau Biden. pic.twitter.com/AYdzAALHzu — Matt Margolis (@mattmargolis) March 12, 2024

So in the same exchange, Joe Biden not only brought up his son Beau — contradicting what he claimed last month, he not only couldn't remember the year Beau died, but didn't even know the year that Donald Trump was elected president.

Ouch.