Biden Suffers Embarrassing Defeat in One Primary Contest

Donald Trump's unbroken winning streak ended on Monday when Nikki Haley won the D.C. swamp primary. Joe Biden suffered an embarrassing defeat on Super Tuesday when he lost his first primary contest to an unknown candidate.

While Biden never had any serious challengers who had a chance, Rep. Dean Phillips and Marianne Williamson were the only candidates who got any attention in the mainstream media. But there was another candidate, named Jason Palmer, who has been in the race since November, and he managed to defeat Biden in American Samoa, winning the territory's six delegates.

Fox News Digital has more:

The Fox News Decision Desk projected that Jason Palmer, a self-described entrepreneur and investor, would win American Samoa's caucuses, taking four delegates to Biden's two. On his campaign website, Palmer describes himself as a 52-year-old resident of Baltimore, Maryland, with leadership and executive experience working for companies like Microsoft and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, among others. According to Palmer, he also has 25 years of small business experience in addition to his executive-level experience. A Mar. 1 press release from Palmer's campaign says the businessman will appear on the ballot in 16 states and territories, and touts him as being the youngest Democrat candidate for president.

Palmer reacted to his victory in a post on X/Twitter.

Honored to announce my victory in the American Samoa presidential primary. Thank you to the incredible community for your support. This win is a testament to the power of our voices. Together, we can rebuild the American Dream and shape a brighter future for all #VoteJasonPalmer pic.twitter.com/Txf771rhtI — Jason Palmer (@educationpalmer) March 6, 2024

During an appearance on CNN, Palmer revealed that he was surprised by his victory and explained how he won the primary in the U.S. territory.

"I have to admit, I am surprised that we won in American Samoa," he told CNN Laura Coates. "But, to what was said just a few minutes ago, I didn't actually fly to American Samoa. I actually did multiple virtual town halls and spoke with the nationals there."

Contrary to what was implied by the network, Palmer didn't focus on just American Samoa, either. "I actually was focused on Colorado, Vermont, Minnesota, and American Samoa. As you know, there were many elections tonight, and we're focused on multiple states," he explained. "This happened to be the one where, you know, I'm just proud to say my local team did a fantastic job. And I think our message really resonated about focusing on education, healthcare, and climate change."

Palmer has no illusions about his chances but hopes that his candidacy will force Biden to campaign more vigorously. He did, however, offer some advice to Biden.

"So what I would recommend to President Biden is […] I do think it's time to pass the torch to the next generation of Americans, whether that be me whether that be governors like Gretchen Whitmer, Jared Polis … Governor of California Gavin Newsom. There's many younger people who are ready to take that torch, who are great leaders in our party, and make sure that Donald Trump doesn't win this November."

Despite the uniqueness of the contest, it's an embarrassing defeat for an incumbent president.