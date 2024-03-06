BREAKING: Nikki Haley Finally Decides to End Her Presidential Campaign

After getting trounced on Super Tuesday, Nikki Haley will officially end her quest for the Republican presidential nomination on Wednesday. Sources tell CNN that she will announce her withdrawal from the race in Charleston, S.C., at 10 a.m. ET. She is not expected to immediately endorse Donald Trump.

Haley was so far behind Trump that many expected her to drop out after New Hampshire, yet after each defeat, she remained defiant and resolved to continue her campaign. She went on to lose the Nevada primary to "none of these candidates"; she also lost big in her home state of South Carolina, where she served as governor. She managed to eke out two victories in Washington, D.C., on Monday and in Vermont on Tuesday.

Fox News Digital has more:

Haley, who for a month had said she would stay in the race at least through Super Tuesday, held no public event or speech on Tuesday night - as she watched election results in private with her campaign team - and remained mum on any plans going forward. Trump's near sweep of the Super Tuesday states - Haley narrowly edged the former president in Vermont - turned up the volume on calls by fellow Republicans for Haley to end her White House bid. "I do think it is time for her to step aside and let the party rally fully around Donald Trump so that he can take Joe Biden on and beat him in November," Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders - a former Trump White House press secretary who has endorsed the former president - said in an interview on Fox News "America Reports" Tuesday afternoon. But in a "Fox and Friends" interview on Tuesday morning, as the polls opened in the Super Tuesday contests, Haley didn't sound like a candidate dropping out. "As much as everybody wants to go and push me out, I'm not ready to get out yet. I'm still sitting there fighting for the people that want a voice," Haley emphasized.

Trump has now accumulated 1,040 delegates and only has to win 1,215 to secure the nomination. Trump delivered a victory speech Tuesday evening without mentioning Nikki Haley.

“We have a great Republican Party with tremendous talent, and we want to have unity, and we’re going to have unity, and it’s going to happen very quickly,” Trump said. “And I have been saying lately, success will bring unity to our country.”

“November 5... is going to go down as the single most important day in the history of our country,” he added.

It is time for Republican voters to unite behind Donald Trump. The radical left is terrified that it is going to lose the 2024 election and is trying every scheme possible to hold onto the White House.

