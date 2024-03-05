Think You’re Helping the Environment With Your Electric Car? Guess Again!

Anyone who has ever purchased an electric car has no doubt figured out that these trendy vehicles come with a significant premium. Even with tax credits, you’ll end up paying more for an electric vehicle than its gas-powered equivalent. And don’t expect to make your money back by not buying gas. Oh, and good luck if you get in an accident or if the battery dies prematurely. You’ll be singing a different tune rather quickly.

Even those who are willing to concede that an electric car doesn’t save money over the life of the vehicle will then insist that it’s a small price to pay because it’s better for the environment, and drivers get all sorts of social credit for virtue-signaling their environmentalism.

But a recently resurfaced study debunks the theory that electric cars are environmentally friendly. The findings suggest that electric vehicles emit more toxic particles into the atmosphere, making them more harmful to the environment than their gas-powered equivalents.

A 2022 study by Emission Analytics, recently highlighted in a Wall Street Journal op-ed, revealed that electric vehicles (EVs) produce 1,850 times more particle pollution from brakes and tires compared to modern gas-powered vehicles with efficient exhaust filters.

The New York Post explains:

Today, most vehicle-related pollution comes from tire wear. As heavy cars drive on light-duty tires — most often made with synthetic rubber made from crude oil and other fillers and additives — they deteriorate and release harmful chemicals into the air, according to Emission Analytics. Because EVs are on average 30% heavier, brakes and tires on the battery-powered cars wear out faster than on standard cars.

Makes sense, right? Why don’t the environmentalists and politicians pushing for the widespread adoption of EVs ever consider all the facts first?



Emission Analytics found that tire wear emissions on half a metric tonne of battery weight in an EV are more than 400 times as great as direct exhaust particulate emissions. For reference, half a metric tonne is equivalent to roughly 1,100 pounds. The most popular EV in the US, Tesla’s Model Y, boasts a lithium-ion battery that weighs in at a hefty 1,836 pounds. Another sought-after electric model, Ford’s F-150 Lightning pickup truck, also has an approximately 1,800-pound battery.

The study completely undermines the Biden administration's mandate that two-thirds of new vehicles sold in the United States be electric by 2032. The report emphasizes that California’s claim that EVs produce "zero emissions" is incredibly deceptive because electric cars still contribute to pollution through particle emissions from petroleum-based tires.

The New York Department of Health highlights that exposure to these pollutants is known to increase health risks such as heart disease, asthma, and low birth weight, and the department warns that these pollutants, including that from vehicle exhaust, can travel considerable distances, causing health issues even at elevated levels away from the emission source.

So congratulations to everyone who bought an electric car thinking it would save the planet and save money at the same time.