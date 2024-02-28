I’m Officially Done With ‘Jeopardy!'

Honestly, I haven't watched "Jeopardy!" in a long time. I remember watching the show as a kid, and even though at the time I couldn't possibly have been expected to know a fraction of the correct responses to the clues, it was still fun to watch.

These days, not so much. And now, probably not ever again.

In Monday night's episode, the $600 clue in the category "Speech! Parts of Speech!" the clue was "xem, xyrs, xemself."

A contestant then rang in with the answer "What are pronouns?" and host Ken Jennings gleefully responded, "Those are pronouns! Neopronouns!"

No, they're not pronouns They're not anything.

Jeopardy is now incorporating questions on the made up pronouns xem/xyrs. You can now win money for affirming mental illness. pic.twitter.com/C7VESn3YVi — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 27, 2024

Apparently, that's what passes for a correct response now. "Jeopardy!" is literally validating this nonsense. So be warned: if you're ever a contestant on "Jeopardy!" the clue "Infinite" could have the correct response of "How many genders are there?"

Yeah, sorry, I'm done with "Jeopardy!" now. Yeah, yeah, I wasn't exactly watching it before, but you won't find me tuning in ever again. "Jeopardy!" was once a show that the whole family could watch together, and you wouldn't have to worry about gender ideology indoctrination. Now, you officially do.

For our VIPs: Preferred Pronouns or Prison? I’ll Take Prison.

Newsweek reported on the outrage over the clue and even gave a comically large list of "neopronouns" that Instagram allows on profiles.

Xem/xyrs/xemself is a set of gender-neutral pronouns that has been adopted by some people, as well as organizations. That is in addition to some of the more commonly used pronouns, such as she/her, he/him, and they/them. Instagram allows users to apply pronoun and neopronoun options to their profiles that include gendered and gender-neutral options, including: she, her, hers, he, him, his, they, them, thon, thons, hir, ze, zir, zie, xe, xem, xyr, fae, faer, e, ey, em, eir, per, pers, co, cos, ve, ver, vis, vi, vir, ne, nir, nirs, nee, ner, ners, mer and mers. The inclusion of this category on Jeopardy! sparked outrage among a number viewers, reflecting the ongoing culture war that was illustrated last year when Bud Light faced boycott calls over a marketing campaign with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Perhaps a boycott of "Jeopardy!" is necessary.

Imagine being expected to remember all of these fake words and to whom they apply. It's absurd. And I don't doubt there are far more that aren't on this list that gender activists believe are real.

Polling has shown that most Americans do not support radical transgender ideology. Since it chose to legitimize fake pronouns to pander to transgender cultists, "Jeopardy!" can no longer be trusted. While you understand that this stuff is ridiculous, we now know that you can't watch this gameshow with your kids anymore. You literally can't watch "Jeopardy!" without worrying about your child being indoctrinated.

If we let the transgender cult change our language, we are letting them win.