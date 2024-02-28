Could Biden’s Love of Ice Cream Be Linked to Alzheimer’s?

Social media is abuzz over Joe Biden's recent visit to a New York ice cream shop with late-night talk show host Seth Meyers. The optics of Biden trying to lick an ice cream cone while discussing serious issues of the day, like the war in Israel and his hopes for a ceasefire or the border crisis, were bad, to say the least.

Fox News host Jesse Watters wasn't amused either, saying that Biden was acting like a "child."

“Now, if I were Biden and I was losing to Trump and my party wanted to put me out to pasture and swap me out for a younger, better-looking liberal, the Mideast and Europe are at war, and migrants are murdering our women, the last thing I would do: Go out for ice cream with a comedian and then lick it when they ask about the border,” Watters said on his show Tuesday night, playing a clip from Biden's ice cream shop visit.

“Seth Meyers took his grandpop out for ice cream to make him feel better for forgetting his lines. 'Here you go. Good job, Joe. You want a sugar cone?'” Watters mocked.

Watters then proceeded to suggest there's a reason for Biden's obsession with ice cream.

“You know who lights up for ice cream? Children and the elderly. There’s a reason caregivers deliver ice cream to their patients in nursing homes,” he said.

“According to the Alzheimer’s Association, ice cream is a favorite for people with diminished faculties. ‘Ice cream has the power to immediately elicit soothing feelings at the very first taste of a single spoonful. It erases all the negative feelings related to the frustration and continues to stimulate pleasure receptors in the brain with every new scoop,'” he added, quoting the organization.

Here's the full quote from the Alzheimer's Association:

Ice cream brings people with dementia to happier, warmer times when the treat was shared with friends and loved ones at special, joyous occasions. Ice cream has the power to immediately elicit soothing feelings at the very first taste of a single spoon-full. It erases all the negative feelings related to the frustration and continues to stimulate pleasure receptors in the brain with every new scoop. And dementia (here is the best part!) allows one to fully enjoy the treat, with no concerns for calories, weight gain or dietary needs, completely guilt free! For people with dementia, ice cream is far more effective and safe than Prozac, or any other “happy” drug on the market! If you are caring for a loved one with dementia, find out what flavor is their absolute favorite and NEVER RUN OUT OF ICE CREAM!

Watters clarified:

Now, obviously, I’m not diagnosing Biden with Alzheimer’s. But you see what’s going on here. They clap when he puts his sunglasses on. They treat him for ice cream to make him happy. He’s got his little Corvette — his toy car that he’s so proud of that he keeps his special folders next to so one can take those folders. "Those are my folders!'' He’s a child. He copies homework. He lies, falls asleep, doesn’t listen. Joey has his aviators, mint chip, and his Hot Wheels, and he’s happy. Are we really going to re-elect this guy America? Even Obamaworld sees it.

“Even Biden’s best friend Obama knows it’s over. Remember the whole best friend thing? It’s weird, right? He swims naked. He crashes his bike. Jill’s trying to make him eat his veggies. He goes home every weekend,” Watters continued.

“He’s losing to Trump in every battleground," he pointed out. "And he’s so stubborn, he hasn’t changed anything. A new Emerson poll shows the president getting smoked, down three to 10 points in each swing state. Trump’s up nine in Georgia. And that was before Biden’s migrant murdered Laken Riley. Every time the White House lets him out for recess, his numbers drop. You have to put this guy back in timeout.”

It all seems to fit, doesn't it? Last year, Jill Biden was reportedly pushing to limit her husband's ice cream intake — which didn't work out. It seems like Biden's ice cream habit is a necessary part of his regimen. We've speculated about it in recent months here at PJ Media, and Jesse Watters may have now uncovered the reason why.