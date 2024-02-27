Tucker Carlson: The 2020 Election Was ‘100 Percent Stolen’ From President Trump

Editor's Note: The subject matter of the article you're about to read is one of Big Tech's favorite topics to demonetize. Help us keep things running despite the left's attempts to suppress the truth by becoming a PJ Media VIP member. You can support truth-telling and unlock some great benefits as a VIP. It's even better when you use the code SAVEAMERICA for 50% off your membership.

In an interview with Russian-American computer scientist and podcaster Lex Fridman, Tucker Carlson declared that the 2020 presidential election was "100% stolen" and explained why.

"You said to some degree the election was rigged," Fridman began. "Was it stolen?"

"It was 100% stolen," Carlson replied. "Are you joking?"

"Like, it was rigged to that large—"

“They completely change the way people vote right before the election on the basis of COVID—which had nothing to do with—"

"So, in that way, it was rigged?" Fridman asked.

Carlson replied:

One hundred percent. And then you censor the information people are allowed to get. Anyone who complains about COVID, which was like — by the way, it might have hurt Trump. But I mean, it's like whatever... I mean, you could play it many different ways. You can't have censorship in a democracy by definition; here's how it works. The people rule, they vote for representatives to carry their agenda to the capital city and get it enacted; that's how they're in charge. And every few years they get to reassess the performance of those people in an election. In order to do that, they need access, unfettered access to information. And no one, particularly not people who are already in power, is allowed to tell them what information they can have. They have to have all the information that they want. Whether the people in charge want it or don't want it or think it's true or think it's false doesn't matter.

He added:

And the second you don't have that you don't have a democracy. It's not a free election period. And that's very clear in other countries, I guess. But it's not clear here. So... but I would say it's this election that — it took me a while to come to this — but it's this election that's the referendum on democracy. Biden is senile. He's literally senile. He can't talk. He can't walk. The whole world knows that. Leave our borders. People are, you know, everybody in the world knows it. He can't... A senile man is not going to get elected in the most powerful country in the world unless there's fraud. Period. Like, who would vote for a senile man? He literally can't talk.

Carlson continued, "And nobody I've ever met thinks he's running the U.S. government because he's not. And so I think the world is looking on at this coming election and saying — and a lot of the world hates Trump, okay, it's not an endorsement of Trump — but it's true; if Joe Biden gets reelected, democracy is a freaking joke."

A study from the Heartland Institute released earlier this month concluded that "had the 2020 election been conducted like every national election has been over the past two centuries, wherein the vast majority of voters cast ballots in-person rather than by mail, Donald Trump would have almost certainly been re-elected."