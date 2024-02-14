Biden's Hissy Fit on Mayorkas Impeachment Is a Hilarious Self-Awareness Fail

On Tuesday, the House of Representatives successfully impeached Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, making him the first cabinet official to be impeached since War Secretary William Belknap in 1876.

Advertisement

Congratulations to Mayorkas for his historic achievement.

Mayorkas was accused of violating our nation's immigration laws and allowing millions of illegal immigrants to enter and remain in the United States.

"His refusal to obey the law is not only an offense against the separation of powers in the Constitution of the United States, it also threatens our national security and has had a dire impact on communities across the country," the articles of impeachment read.

House Speaker Mike Johnson lauded the successful impeachment. "For nearly a year, the House Homeland Security Committee has taken a careful and methodical approach to this investigation and the results are clear: from his first day in office, Secretary Mayorkas has willfully and consistently refused to comply with federal immigration laws, fueling the worst border catastrophe in American history," he said in a statement received by PJ Media. "He has undermined public trust through multiple false statements to Congress, obstructed lawful oversight of the Department of Homeland Security, and violated his oath of office." Johnson added that the impeachment was well-deserved.

The White House, of course, didn't see it that way.

Advertisement

"History will not look kindly on House Republicans for their blatant act of unconstitutional partisanship that has targeted an honorable public servant in order to play petty political games," a statement attributed to Joe Biden read. "Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas, a Cuban immigrant who came to the United States with his family as political refugees, has spent more than two decades serving America with integrity in a decorated career in law enforcement and public service. From his time in the Justice Department as a U.S. Attorney to his service as Deputy Secretary and now Secretary of Homeland Security, he has upheld the rule of law faithfully and has demonstrated a deep commitment to the values that make our nation great."

Biden then doubled down on his more recent efforts to accuse Republicans of not being committed to securing the border.

"Instead of staging political stunts like this, Republicans with genuine concerns about the border should want Congress to deliver more border resources and stronger border security," he continued. "Sadly, the same Republicans pushing this baseless impeachment are rejecting bipartisan plans Secretary Mayorkas and others in my administration have worked hard on to strengthen border security at this very moment — reversing from years of their own demands to pass stronger border bills."

Advertisement

For our VIPs: Biden’s Negatives With Immigration Issue Appear to Be Baked Into the Cake Now

It's hilarious to think that we're expected to take such claims seriously. No one actually believes the Biden administration has done anything to strengthen border security. In cities nationwide, elected Democrats are struggling to deal with the flood of immigrants, and they blame the administration for the situation. Biden tried desperately to blame Trump for the failure of the absurd bipartisan border bill, and yet, more Americans blame Biden, not Trump — and Trump wanted the blame!

Had Mayorkas done his job and had Joe Biden cared about border security, the impeachment never would have happened. It's too late for them to flip the script now.