Here Are the Worst Lies From Biden’s Speech

As if the Special Counsel report on Joe Biden's mishandling of classified documents wasn't bad enough, someone decided it was a good idea to let Biden address the nation and take questions from the media.

It did not go well — it was basically a disaster — but what really got me was the way Biden flat-out lied about what the report said.

Here are a few of the worst lies from the speech.

"I've seen the headlines since the report was released about my willful retention of documents. This assertion is not only misleading, they're just plain wrong."

It's not just media headlines that are saying that; it's the actual report. It's right there in the second paragraph of the executive summary, which states, "Our investigation uncovered evidence that President Biden willfully retained and disclosed classified materials after his vice presidency when he was a private citizen."

"I did not share classified information. I did not share [...] with my ghostwriter, I did not. I guarantee you, did not."

Again, the report clearly states that Biden used some of his notebooks for his memoir, "Promise Me, Dad." While they don't believe that any classified information was published, the report unambiguously concluded that Biden "shared information, including some classified information, from those notebooks with his ghostwriter."

The report elaborated by saying that on at least three occasions, he read from the notebooks verbatim and that there were audio recordings to back them up.

The report states that "The best case for charges would rely on Mr. Biden's possession of the Afghanistan documents in his Virginia home in February 2017, when he was a private citizen and when he told his ghostwriter he had just found classified material."

Interestingly enough, the report also said that "after learning of the special counsel's appointment in this matter, Mr. Biden's ghostwriter deleted audio recordings he had created of his discussions with Mr. Biden during the writing of Mr. Biden's 2017 memoir"; however, it was decided not to charge him with obstruction of justice.

"And all the stuff that was in my home was in filing cabinets that were either locked or able to be locked. It was in my house. It wasn't out in like in Mar-a-Lago in a public place..."

It amazes me that he tried to get away with this one. You don't even have to read the whole report line-by-line to find photos of where the classified documents were found and how they were stored. Here are just a few photos from the report:

BREAKING: These are some photos of the classified docs President Biden stored in the garage in Delaware, according to Special Counsel Robert Hur’s report. Some of these documents included classified information about Afghanistan, the report says. No criminal charges recommended. pic.twitter.com/IvMQbJglse — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 8, 2024

"...and none of it was high [sic] classified. It didn't have any [of] that red stuff on it, you know what I mean? Around the corners, none of that."

According to the report, there were top-secret documents about Afghanistan in Biden's possession. Marked classified documents about Afghanistan. These documents from fall 2009 have classification markings up to the Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information level. They were found in a box in Mr. Biden's Delaware garage that contained other materials of great personal significance to him and that he appears to have personally used and accessed.

The report added that on Nov. 3, 2022, "the National Archives sent two archivists to retrieve the documents and the three boxes in which they were found. Upon reviewing the documents in a SCIF, the National Archives found nine documents, totaling 44 pages, with classification markings. The documents were classified up to the Top Secret level and included codes indicating some of the information was Sensitive Compartmented information. The marked classified documents were located in two of the three boxes. All three boxes contained records dating from Mr. Biden's time as vice president."

Further, the report explains that one document was a memorandum from Aug. 31, 2009, "from the National Security Adviser to President Obama marked 'TOP SECRET/SCI.' According to subject matter experts in the intelligence community, this document contains national defense information in the form of highly sensitive information about the military programs of the United States and a foreign government."

The report added that "the unauthorized disclosure of this information, both today and in 2017 when Mr. Biden was no longer vice president, reasonably could be expected to cause exceptionally grave damage to the national security."

Biden's notebooks also had handwritten notes containing highly classified information, including top-secret information involving human intelligence sources.

