BREAKING: Biden's Unannounced Nighttime Speech an Absolute DISASTER

President Joe Biden took to the microphone for an unannounced address on Thursday night, following the release of the politically devastating Special Counsel report that said he "willfully retained and disclosed classified materials after his vice presidency when he was a private citizen" and such actions "present serious risks to national security,” yet he would not face charges because he presents himself as an “elderly man with a poor memory” and that it would be difficult to convince a jury he is guilty of a serious felony because to commit such a crime “requires a mental state of willfulness.” The report elaborated by pointing out he couldn’t even remember when he was vice president and didn’t even remember when his son Beau died.

Advertisement

The address was scheduled for 7:45 p.m. but did not actually get underway until around 8 — well past his usual 7 p.m. bedtime.

I can't explain how or why Biden's handlers felt it was a good idea to trot him out at night to talk about the special counsel report, but it did not go well. He was belligerent and defensive, and it was a terrible look. When he addressed the report claiming that he couldn't remember when his son died, it really got bad.

"How in the hell dare he raise that," Biden said angrily, concluding that it is "none of their damn business."

"For any extraneous commentary, they don't know what they're talking about," Biden insisted, even though the report presented direct quotes. "It has no place in this report."

"The bottom line is the matter is now closed, and I can continue what I've always focused on: my job of being the president of the United States of America."

Making the situation worse was when he decided to take questions from reporters. Amazingly, Fox News's Peter Doocy was the first to ask a question.

"President Biden, something that the special counsel said in his report is that one of the reasons you were not charged is because, in his description, you are a 'well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory.'

Advertisement

"I am well-meaning! I am an old man, and I know what the hell I'm doing," Biden insisted. "I've been president, and I put this country back on its feet. I don't need his recommendation."

"How good is your memory, and can you continue as president?" Doocy followed up.

"My memory is so bad, I let you speak," Biden said, trying to make a joke about a very serious issue.

Biden defiantly declared, "I'm the most qualified person in this country to be the president of the United States."





It got worse from there. All hell seemed to break loose as reporters shouted to get questions in.

Whoever decided to let Joe Biden out tonight to speak to the nation should be fired.

In light of the damning report, there has been some speculation about whether there may be a need to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Biden from office. Clearly, Biden’s speech and mini-press conference Thursday evening were an attempt to dispute the damaging parts of the Special Counsel’s report and present himself as fully in charge and capable. Biden clearly wants the nation to think he’s mentally competent and capable of performing the job, which tells us he has every intention of seeing this election through.