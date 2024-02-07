REPORT: Ronna McDaniel May Not Be Resigning As RNC Chair After All

Members,

With a news cycle full of palace intrigue and speculation surrounding all of us, I want to take the time to reassure all of you that I am still hard at work as RNC Chairwoman and building a machine that will elect Republicans up and down the ballot in November.

I am currently on the road fundraising, we're staffing up with staff on the ground in 15 states, the team is busy making phone calls and knocking doors to get out the vote for Mazi Pilip in NY-03, with Early Voting open and the Special Election on February_ 13. We have more lawsuits on the horizon, but we're currently engaged in 77 election lawsuits across 23 states, many of which will have major ramifications across the country. Day in and day out, we continue to hold Joe Biden and Democrats' feet to the fire for their continued assaults on our freedoms and failures, on everything from the border crisis, Bidenomics, and skyrocketing crime. Myselt and my statt are retusing to be distracted by the outside noise and we remain committed to our mission - rumors to the contrary are simply not true. Nothing has changed and there will not be any changes decided on until after South Carolina, when we may have our eventual nominee.

I want to thank you for your outpouring messages of support, I am proud of this Committee and our work together over the past several cycles. I know you all are working diligently in your states alongside state, local, and grassroots leaders towards victory this fall. I also know that we're not done yet, there's a lot of work to be done in the next nine months to make Joe Biden a one term President, and we're just getting started.

As always, feel free to reach out to me, Mike, or any one on my team with any questions or needs you may have.

Thanks,

Ronna