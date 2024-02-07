REPORT: Ronna McDaniel May Not Be Resigning As RNC Chair After All

On Tuesday, reports surfaced that embattled Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel will be stepping down from her position after the South Carolina primary. A source told the New York Times that she has already informed Donald Trump of her decision. The report also indicated who Trump wants to replace her.
"Mr. Trump is then likely to promote the chairman of the North Carolina Republican Party, Michael Whatley, as her replacement, according to several people familiar with the discussions," the report claimed. "Under the arcana of the committee’s rules, however, Mr. Trump cannot simply install someone. A new election must take place, and Mr. Whatley could face internal party dissent."
Related: Finally! Ronna McDaniel OUT at RNC
Despite the report, former Trump adviser Steve Bannon claims that she isn't going anywhere.
"Ronna McDaniel Not Going to Leave RNC Chair Until FORCED to Leave the Premises," Bannon declared in a post on GETTR. "Anyone Telling the President Otherwise is Not Serving Him Well."
Bannon cited an internal RNC email as proof.
Members,
With a news cycle full of palace intrigue and speculation surrounding all of us, I want to take the time to reassure all of you that I am still hard at work as RNC Chairwoman and building a machine that will elect Republicans up and down the ballot in November.
I am currently on the road fundraising, we're staffing up with staff on the ground in 15 states, the team is busy making phone calls and knocking doors to get out the vote for Mazi Pilip in NY-03, with Early Voting open and the Special Election on February_ 13. We have more lawsuits on the horizon, but we're currently engaged in 77 election lawsuits across 23 states, many of which will have major ramifications across the country. Day in and day out, we continue to hold Joe Biden and Democrats' feet to the fire for their continued assaults on our freedoms and failures, on everything from the border crisis, Bidenomics, and skyrocketing crime. Myselt and my statt are retusing to be distracted by the outside noise and we remain committed to our mission - rumors to the contrary are simply not true. Nothing has changed and there will not be any changes decided on until after South Carolina, when we may have our eventual nominee.
I want to thank you for your outpouring messages of support, I am proud of this Committee and our work together over the past several cycles. I know you all are working diligently in your states alongside state, local, and grassroots leaders towards victory this fall. I also know that we're not done yet, there's a lot of work to be done in the next nine months to make Joe Biden a one term President, and we're just getting started.
As always, feel free to reach out to me, Mike, or any one on my team with any questions or needs you may have.
Thanks,
Ronna
While it's hard to see how Bannon concludes that McDaniel won't go quietly, the Republican National Committee is disputing the New York Times report.
“Nothing has changed. This will be decided after South Carolina,” RNC Spokesperson Keith Schipper told Semafor in a statement.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member