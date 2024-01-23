BREAKING: Trump Wins New Hampshire Primary

Donald Trump has handily won the New Hampshire Republican Party primary.

DecisionDesk HQ called the race at around 8 p.m. ET, with 19% estimated reporting. Trump came in with 55.5% of the vote, followed by Haley in second place with 43.8% (see real-time results below).

Advertisement

The result was widely expected, though the margin wasn't easily predicted. Prior to Ron DeSantis dropping out of the race, Trump reportedly had a roughly 10-point lead. Back in December, polls showed her much closer.

Haley's campaign bet on a strong showing in Iowa but she came in third. She really needed a win in New Hampshire, or at least a strong second-place showing, to justify continuing her campaign. It is an indisputable landslide victory assuming Trump holds at 55% or more.

There is clearly no path for victory for Nikki Haley, and it's time for Republicans to unite behind Trump and focus on defeating the radical left in November. And believe me, the left is terrified of losing the 2024 election and is trying every scheme possible to hold onto the White House. Here at PJ Media, we’ll continue to expose these attacks on our democracy, and you can bet they will get worse as we get closer to the 2024 election. By becoming a VIP member, you’ll directly support our hard-hitting journalism and commentary and give us the tools we need to fight back against the censors.

Advertisement

Use the promo code SAVEAMERICA for a 50% discount on an annual membership. That takes the price down to $2/month for a standard VIP membership and $4/month for VIP Gold, which gives you access to all the content at all the Townhall Media sites: PJ Media, Townhall, RedState, Twitchy, Bearing Arms, and HotAir. Sign up and become part of the solution today.

Meanwhile, the Democratic primary results have no declared winner yet.