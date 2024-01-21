Yikes! Did Biden Threaten To Use Military Jets Against American Citizens?

During his presidency, Barack Obama infamously asserted the power to assassinate American citizens. This isn’t a widely known fact because, well, the media didn’t exactly cover this story as they would have with a white president of either party. Barack Obama was “the first black president,” after all. It wasn’t enough for Obama to hold that historic distinction; he had to have a legacy of success, unmarred by scandal or controversy. It was, at times, difficult to avoid covering various controversies and scandals, but the media did its best to create the false impression that Obama was scandal-free—a fiction many still claim to this day.

But I digress.

Since Joe Biden has modeled his presidency after Barack Obama's, it should come as no surprise that Biden has threatened to use lethal force against American citizens not on board with his extremist agenda—particularly on gun control.

"And we have to pass universal background checks,” he claimed during a speech at the U.S. Conference of Mayors Winter Meeting on Friday. "It doesn’t violate the Second Amendment, for God’s sake. I used to teach the Constitution at the University of Pennsylvania."

Just as an aside, it has long been established that Biden never actually taught a class at the University of Pennsylvania—even left-wing fact-checkers admit this.

"Look, folks, the situation is simple,” he continued. "You know, when the — when the — we passed the Second Amendment, guess what? You weren’t allowed to have a cannon. And you — no, I’m serious. Not a joke. You weren’t allowed to have certain — you weren’t — there were certain limitations of what you could have. [...] There’s always been limitations on what you could purchase."

Again, not true. He’s made variations on this claim before as well, but moving on.

“And I love people who say, the ‘blood of liberty,’ or excuse me, ‘the tree of liberty is watered with the blood of patriots.’ Well, guess what, man, I didn’t see a whole lot of patriots that are out there walking around making sure that we have these weapons,” Biden said. “And if you really want to worry about the government, you need an F-16.”

Umm. Excuse me? And if you think he was joking, according to him, he was not. "No, I’m not — no, I’m serious. I mean, think about it,” he said. "I'm not joking. Because that’s one of the arguments made by the right, that we need to be able to protect ourselves against the government."

This is not the first time he’s made this threat against American citizens.

In 2022, Biden pledged to deploy drones and military jets against those who resist government authority.

“For those brave right-wing Americans who say it’s all about keeping Americans ‘independent and safe.’ If you want to fight against a country, you need an F-15,” Biden said. “You need something a little more than a gun.”

He made a similar claim the following year. This isn’t just some one-time gaffe he’s made; it’s a repeated talking point—and a concerning one at that, because Democrats have been claiming for some time now that anyone politically conservative is a "threat to democracy" and a domestic terrorist. Is it really that outlandish to think that an administration as radical as the Biden administration would use military jets and weapons against American citizens they have been equating to terrorists?

If I told you I was confident they wouldn’t, I’d be lying.