Trump Responds to DeSantis Suspending His Campaign

Florida governor Ron DeSantis suspended his campaign Sunday afternoon, mere days before the New Hampshire primary. In addition to suspending his campaign, he announced his endorsement of President Trump.

Advertisement

"It’s clear to me that a majority of Republican primary voters want to give Donald Trump another chance,” DeSantis conceded in his announcement. "They watched his presidency get stymied by relentless resistance and they see Democrats using lawfare to this day to attack him. While I have had disagreements with Donald Trump, such as on the coronavirus pandemic and his elevation of Anthony Fauci, Trump is superior to the current incumbent, Joe Biden. That is clear. I signed a pledge to support the Republican nominee and I will honor that pledge."

For our VIPs: Ron DeSantis Is the Future of the GOP

“[Trump] has my endorsement because we can’t go back to the old Republican guard of yesteryear -- a repackaged form of warmed-over corporatism -- that Nikki Haley represents,” DeSantis continued. "The days of putting Americans last, of kowtowing to large corporations, of caving to woke ideology, are over."

Donald Trump’s campaign wasted little time responding to the announcement.

"With only a few days left until President Donald J. Trump’s victory in New Hampshire, we are honored by the endorsement from Governor Ron DeSantis and so many other former presidential candidates,” the campaign said in a statement received by PJ Media. "It is now time for all Republicans to rally behind President Trump to defeat Crooked Joe Biden and end his disastrous presidency."

Related: Ron DeSantis Suspends Presidential Campaign, Makes Endorsement

"Nikki Haley is the candidate of the globalists and Democrats who will do everything to stop the America First movement,” Trump’s campaign continued. "From higher taxes, to decimating Social Security and Medicare, and to open borders, she represents the views of Democrats more than the views of Republicans. It’s time to choose wisely."

Advertisement

The timing of DeSantis' announcement has caught many off guard, as many believe DeSantis was looking to place all his chips on a solid performance in South Carolina, Nikki Haley's home state.

That said, while a second-place finish for DeSantis in South Carolina may have dealt a significant blow to Haley's campaign, a victory in Iowa, or at least a much closer outcome, was needed to potentially make the race competitive.

For our VIPs: In Defense of the DeSantis Campaign

The overwhelming support for Trump indicated that there was no viable path for DeSantis to securing the necessary delegates to win. The timing clearly points to DeSantis hoping his supporters will coalesce behind Donald Trump, and knock Haley—who has been surging in the Granite State—out of the race.

The Trump campaign also sent out a memo after DeSantis dropped out, arguing that Nikki Haley needs a first place finish in New Hampshire if her campaign has a future.

Now that we are a mere 48 hours from the Primary, the tone has shifted mightily. We see it, you see it, but make no mistake, if Nikki Haley loses in New Hampshire - there are only two options: Option A: Nikki Haley drops out, unites behind President Trump, and commits to defeating Joe Biden (where, in the latest Harvard-Harris poll, Trump bests Biden by double the margin a now-fictional Haley vs. Biden match-up would be). Option B: Nikki Haley prepares to be absolutely DEMOLISHED and EMBARASSED in herhome state of South Carolina after she gets zippo votes or delegates in Nevada, because Haleyentered the Nevada Primary, rather than the Nevada Caucus, where 100% of the state’s delegates are actually awarded.

Advertisement

Now that DeSantis is out, it is time for Republican voters to unite behind Donald Trump. Make no mistake about it, the radical left is terrified that they are going to lose the 2024 election and is trying every scheme possible to hold onto the White House. Here at PJ Media, we’ll continue to expose these attacks on our democracy, and you can bet they will get worse as we get closer to the 2024 election. By becoming a VIP member, you’ll be directly supporting our hard-hitting journalism and commentary and giving us the tools we need to fight back against the censors.

Use the promo code SAVEAMERICA for a 50% discount on an annual membership. That takes the price down to $2/month for a standard VIP membership and $4/month for VIP Gold, which gives you access to all the content at all the Townhall Media sites: PJ Media, Townhall, RedState, Twitchy, Bearing Arms, and HotAir. Sign up here and become part of the solution today.