Men Can Get Free Tampons in Canadian Government Building Bathrooms Now

Congratulations to Canada for having no real problems left in the country! What an accomplishment. With nothing else left to solve on behalf of Canada's citizens, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was free to address the availability of menstrual products in the men's bathrooms at the Canadian Parliament and all federal facilities, such as airports and military bases.

According to the most recent Canadian census, a mere 0.33% of Canadians identify as transgender. According to biology, only women menstruate — a fact that is lost on woke government officials.

Word of this new policy came after former Canadian Conservative Senator Linda Frum shared an image of a basket containing complimentary pads and tampons in a men's restroom intended for transgender members of Parliament last week.

“Back in the day, when only women menstruated, we had to pay for our own products. But now that men menstruate too, these products, as of this week, are mandated to be free in all men’s washrooms in all federal workplaces, including Parliament Hill — where this photo was taken today," she posted on X/Twitter.

Her report was confirmed by the X/Twitter account of an anonymous staffer at the House of Commons.

“They’re also going to build dispensers for all the tampons which won’t be used since 1) men don’t menstruate and 2) they are just going to bring them home to their wives for free,” the anonymous account noted.

"Menstruation is natural and menstrual products, such as pads and tampons, are essential to the health of Canadians. They enable menstruating persons to take part fully in the workforce and society at large," the Trudeau government said in a statement. "Providing employees with access to menstrual products supports better health outcomes and workplace productivity while reducing the stigma often associated with menstruation."

The regulations specify that menstrual products must be in all toilet rooms, regardless of their marked genders. This means that every female-identified, male-identified and all gender toilet rooms will need to have menstrual products.// Unrestricted access to menstrual products better protects menstruating employees and makes sure that they feel safe to use the toilet room that best reflects their gender. Employers must also make sure a covered container for disposal of menstrual products is provided. A disposal container must be placed in each toilet room that has one toilet. In rooms with multiple toilets, a disposal container must be in each toilet stall.

The New York Post has more:

Efforts to encourage the Canadian government to add menstrual products to men’s bathrooms began in 2020 when Rachel Ettinger, the founder of Here for Her — a campaign focused on health education — petitioned her local representative. She argued that the government should “look at menstrual products as a necessity item, just like toilet paper. “You can’t provide a truly inclusive space for your employees without providing menstrual products,” she told CBC. Megan White, executive director of Period Packs, also said that providing free tampons and other menstrual products creates a more equitable work environment. “It makes a huge difference knowing that they’re consistently there and you don’t have to carry one with you everywhere, like at the bottom of your purse or the bottom of your school bag or in your pocket,” she said.

It's hard to believe this isn't satire.



