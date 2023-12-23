Who’s Worse, Kamala or Joe Biden? Trump Has Some Thoughts

We all know that Joe Biden isn’t firing on all cylinders... and frankly, neither is his vice president, Kamala Harris. Of course, Joe Biden has an excuse: he’s really old. Kamala Harris is 59 years old, and ought to be able to speak coherently, at least some of the time.

Advertisement

In addition to being not very bright, she’s the least popular vice president in the history of polling. As bad as Joe Biden is, Kamala Harris is widely regarded as even worse. Heck, even Biden’s most virulent haters probably pray for Biden’s health so that Kamala doesn’t ascend to the presidency via succession.

Recommended: Trump Gets Big Win From Supreme Court in 2020 Election Case



So, yeah, there really isn’t much good to say about her, but in a recent interview, Donald Trump seems to have found a way to say something positive about her. In fact, he now thinks she’s better than Biden.

“Mr. President, if people vote for Joe Biden, are they really voting for Kamala Harris?” Hewitt asked.

“I think so. I mean, let’s see what happens. I’m not sure that he gets to the starting gate, to be honest. I don’t know. I would guess at the starting gate, but certainly, I think so,” he said. "It seems like he’s locked into her for a lot of reasons. He has to choose her. I understand. It would seem like the Democrats, if he doesn’t run, have to run her. That’s what all of the professionals like you are saying. I’m not sure that that’s correct, but that’s what they’re saying. Yeah, you’re locked into her. And she might be, I can’t say worse. I think she’d be better than him, actually. I actually think that. I don’t think you can have worse than him."

Advertisement

Okay, it’s not exactly glowing praise. Being better than Biden is a rather low bar.

The New York Post has more:

The former president told Carlson during an interview broadcast on X that “a lot of people” — though he never said who — wanted Harris kicked off the Democratic ticket in 2024 and her public appearances gave a “bad” impression. “I don’t think other people would stand for it,” Trump said of Harris being removed as Biden’s running mate. “She has some bad moments. Her moments are almost as bad as his, I think his are worse actually.” “She speaks in, uh, in rhyme. It’s weird. It’s weird,” Trump added. “The way she talks, ‘The bus will go here. And then the bus will go there. Because that’s what buses do.’ It’s weird. The whole thing is weird.” During an October 2022 speech in Seattle to tout the Biden administration’s $1 billion funding of electric school buses, Harris had mused about the “nostalgia” the sight of a “yellow school bus” calls up in her. “Who doesn’t love a yellow school bus, right? Can you raise your hand if you love a yellow school bus? Many of us went to school on the yellow school bus, right? It’s part of our experience growing up,” she said in an address at Lumen Field. “It’s part of a nostalgia, a memory of the excitement and joy of going to school to be with your favorite teacher, to be with your best friends and to learn. The school bus takes us there.”

Advertisement

During the interview with Hewitt, Trump also called Biden a “danger to democracy."

"I’m about to ask you maybe twenty, thirty questions,” Hewitt began. "We think [Biden’s] given three long interviews this year to Conan O’Brien, Stephanie Ruhle, and Scott Pelley. What do you think that tells us about President Biden?"

"Well, he’s incompetent,” Trump said. "And he was 25 years ago, too, if you look at his policies. But he’s grossly incompetent. He’s not fit for office. And I really think he’s a danger to democracy. I really believe that because of his incompetence."