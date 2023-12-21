Is Netflix About to Get the 'Bud Light Treatment'?

It’s hard to say how many billions of dollars Disney has to lose before it gets the message to abandon its woke messaging in its content and just focus on age-appropriate entertainment, but one thing is for sure, Netflix hasn’t learned from Disney’s troubles either.

A new animated children’s show on the popular streaming platform, called "CoComelon Lane," features a young boy with two dads. Of course, showing a gay couple on a show targeting kids between the ages of two to six years old wasn’t enough; the show also makes no attempt to hide its transgender grooming efforts.

In a clip that has gone viral on social media, the gay couple sings to their toddler son as he picks out what to wear for a family photo.

"Something that we know about you, you love to get up and dance," one dad sings. "If you're not sure what to choose, think about all the things you like to do. Just be you."

"Just be me?" the boy asks.

"Yep," one of the dads replies.

"When you're trying to decide, think about all the things you like to do. Just be you," the other dad sings.

"Just be me!" the boy says excitedly, and then he chooses a tutu and a tiara.

The new CoComelon Lane on Netflix has a boy in a dress dance for his 2 gay dads



CoComelon is the most popular show for babies and toddlers ages 2+ pic.twitter.com/wSYyEZEzMJ — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 20, 2023

"CoComelon Lane" premiered on Netflix last month and is marketed as an innocent children’s show about a young boy and his friends as they go through various milestones of life. The trailer deceptively avoids making it clear that one of the children featured in the show has two dads. They are featured in the trailer, but in the background, and if you didn’t already know they were supposed to be a gay couple, you may not have thought anything of it.

This is hardly the first animated children's show to push the LGBTQ agenda. "Pete the Cat" on Amazon Prime features a character with two dads. On Disney+, there's a show called "The Owl House" featuring an openly bisexual character. The Nick Jr. show "Rubble & Crew," a spin-off of the popular "Paw Patrol," features a "non-binary" character. Back in 2019, the long-running children's cartoon "Arthur" featured a same-sex wedding. This is just a small sample of content aimed at children, but since the "CoComelon Lane" clip went viral, there have been growing calls for a boycott, similar to the successful boycotts of Bud Light and Target.

Earlier this year, Bud Light partnered with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney, a man who gained a major following on Instagram by pretending to be a woman. The partnership resulted in major blowback by Bud Light consumers, and demand for the product got so low the product literally had to be given away for free. The ill-advised partnership cost Anheuser-Busch billions in market share and has yet to recover.

