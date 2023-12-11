Ouch. You Won’t Believe Who Democrats Are Recruiting to Save Biden’s Campaign.

It doesn’t take a genius to figure out that Joe Biden’s campaign is in real trouble. His approval ratings are garbage, Americans think he’s too old and not mentally fit to be president, and in the RealClearPolitics average, he loses in general election matchups against Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis, and Nikki Haley.

Advertisement

Naturally, the Biden campaign has decided to unleash its secret weapon. And would you believe it? It's Hillary Clinton.

I kid you not. According to NBC News, she hosted a fundraiser for Biden a couple of weeks ago. The report explains that Hillary "is popular with women and key parts of the Democratic base and remains a fundraising draw who can help ensure Biden has the money to get his message out."

Clinton’s role is only expected to grow in the new year, but for now, she is filling a space that at a later point in the campaign season former President Barack Obama will join. Obama’s habit is to plunge in closer to Election Day — a reality that rankles some Democratic strategists who say the party sorely needs him right now. Biden and Clinton have not always been close — she elbowed him out of running in 2016, and her first visit to the White House during his presidency was in September — but the president is thirsty for allies right now. His approval numbers are at an all-time low, and he is running neck and neck with a Republican front-runner, former President Donald Trump, who is under indictment in four separate cases.

Hillary's role is about to expand, and the campaign is recruiting more big guns to rescue Biden. NBC News reports, "Clinton’s role is only expected to grow in the new year, but for now, she is filling a space that, at a later point in the campaign season, former President Barack Obama will join. Obama’s habit is to plunge in closer to Election Day — a reality that rankles some Democratic strategists who say the party sorely needs him right now."

Advertisement

For our VIPs: The Democrats Are Planning to Dispute the 2024 Election If Trump Wins. Here’s How We Know.

According to a Democratic strategist who spoke with NBC News, “At the end of the day, Biden needs all the help that he can get."

That he does, but Hillary Clinton? Of course, the devil is in the details of the report. Team Biden isn't bringing Hillary Clinton in as someone to help expand Biden's coalition; as NBC News noted, Hillary's value comes from her popularity with women and other demographics in the Democratic base. Can you believe in a post-Roe America that Biden actually needs help getting liberal women behind his campaign? Apparently, Biden's campaign thinks so, which is a telltale sign that the campaign is literally in panic mode right now.

Clinton’s re-emergence is emblematic of a larger Democratic effort to more fully deploy high-profile allies in Biden’s re-election fight, according to two people familiar with his campaign’s effort. While Obama has appeared in fundraising videos for Biden, some Democrats would like him to be more visible on the campaign trail and use his formidable star power to give Biden a much-needed boost. “We are very eager to get our surrogates engaged,” one of the people said, pointing specifically to the Clintons and former first couple Barack and Michelle Obama as figures who can gin up excitement for a Biden candidacy that could use more of it.

Advertisement

Ouch. Incumbents certainly do use surrogates, but the star attraction is always the candidate. Clearly, Biden is not the star of his own campaign, and that's pathetic, especially when you're leaning on Hillary Clinton for star power.