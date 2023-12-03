Prisoner Who Stabbed Derek Chauvin Is Ex-FBI Informant, Planned Attack as Tribute to BLM

Last month, Derek Chauvin -- the ex-police officer convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in the George Floyd case -- was stabbed by a fellow inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson.

The inmate who stabbed Chauvin has since been identified as John Turscak. On Friday, he was charged with assault with intent to commit murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, and assault resulting in serious bodily injury. Turscak stabbed Chauvin 22 times with an "improvised knife" at around 12:30 p.m. on Black Friday. Turscak later confessed to the FBI, expressing his intent to kill Chauvin and revealing that he had planned the attack for about a month. The quick response of corrections officers most certainly saved Chauvin's life. Turscak waived his Miranda rights and disclosed the motive, stating he seized the opportunity during a visit to the law library at the Federal Correctional Institution Tucson.

"Turscak stated that his attack of [Mr. Chauvin] on Black Friday was symbolic with the Black Lives Matter Movement and the 'black hand' symbol associated with the Mexican Mafia criminal organization," prosecutors said.

Many still believe that Chauvin, who had been deploying a commonly used technique to subdue suspects, killed George Floyd. However, as we've previously reported at PJ Media, George Floyd did not die from asphyxia or strangulation. George Floyd's autopsy revealed the presence of fentanyl, norfentanyl, 4-ANPP (a "precursor" to fentanyl), methamphetamine, marijuana, and morphine in his system. Floyd also had a "severe, multifocal case of arteriosclerotic heart disease" and hypertensive heart disease. Despite these findings, the report indicated no life-threatening injuries, and his head and neck were normal. The Hennepin County press release, however, attributed Floyd's death to "cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression," classifying it as a 'homicide."

The medical examiner knew that. Prosecutors knew it, too. The truth was covered up. Chauvin is seeking to overturn his federal guilty conviction, asserting that new evidence indicates he did not cause Mr. Floyd's death. Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court denied Chauvin's appeal of his murder conviction.

Turscak was originally set to finish his current sentence in 2026; however, attempted murder and assault with intent to commit murder charges carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison each. According to CBS News, "Turscak is serving a 30-year prison sentence for carrying out crimes while working as a federal informant. He was recruited as part of a 1999 case that eventually brought down charges against members of the Mexican Mafia, a gang that he admitted he had joined in 1990, according to court documents. During his time in the mafia, he said he authorized 'assaults of individuals for infractions of Mexican Mafia rules,' and collected 'taxes' from street gangs and drug dealers in 'return for Mexican Mafia protection and permission to engage in narcotics trafficking.' He also said he murdered a man in 1990 while he was in Folsom Prison, and authorized the murder of another man in 1998, according to documents."