Virginia Election Official ‘Altered Election Results’ in 2020

The Democrats and the media have long maintained that the 2020 election was “the most secure election in U.S. history,” but, according to court documents, the former general registrar of Prince William County, Va., who was indicted on corruption charges last year, is alleged to have "changed election results" in the 2020 election.

Advertisement

"In a county where President Joe Biden received 54% of the vote in the 2020 presidential election to former President Donald Trump's 44%, an election official at the time allegedly 'altered election results"' in the state's reporting system, leading to three grand jury indictments last year,” reports Just the News, which obtained the court documents. "In September 2022, former Prince William County general registrar Michele White was indicted by a grand jury on two felony counts alleging corrupt conduct as an election official and making a false statement, and one misdemeanor indictment of willful neglect of duty by an election officer. White’s jury trial is set to begin on Jan. 16, 2024, and go until Jan. 26."

The current general registrar contends that White’s actions did not alter the outcome of any elections. White abruptly resigned from her position in 2021, when the Prince William County elections board asked for her resignation.

Related: Oliver Stone: 'Do You Know for a Fact' That Trump Lost?

White claims she’s the target of political prosecution.

“Now that we have a Republican governor, who is out campaigning for other Republican governors who claim the election was stolen, I feel that my unexplained resignation and the personal agendas of a few aggrieved staff have created an opportunity for the Governor to use me as a way to show a need for the Election integrity Unit,” White claimed last year. “It’s just a good show.”

Advertisement

“The three indictments were issued by a grand jury,” Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares' spokeswoman, Victoria LaCivita, said in a statement. “It is utterly false to say they are politically motivated.”

The nature of her alleged crimes has curiously been kept under wraps until now.

When the Virginia attorney general’s office announced the indictments last year, the only additional information offered was that White allegedly violated the law between August and December 2020, but details regarding the alleged actions were not given. This week, Just the News obtained documents from the Prince William County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office through a court records request regarding the three charges against White, which provided some additional information. According to a notice and motion for release of court funds for defense investigation and expert assistance that was filed this past March, White’s lawyer stated that the Attorney General’s office alleges “White altered election results within the state reporting system, VERIS, and that her alterations resulted in the false reporting of the election results from Prince William County.”

Advertisement

Donald Trump has long maintained that there were irregularities and fraud in the 2020 presidential election, and his claims have been consistently dismissed by the mainstream media, which has parroted the talking point that the 2020 presidential election was “the most secure election in U.S. history.” While it is unlikely that White’s actions altered the outcome of the election, the court filings prove that there were election shenanigans and that the election was far from the most secure election in our nation’s history.