Did Biden Admit His Diplomacy Caused Hamas Attack on Israel?

We’ve been discussing Biden’s culpability for the the Hamas attack on Israel pretty much since the day of the attack. Not only did he unfreeze $6 billion in Iranian assets a month before the attack; it is believed that the Biden Administration had advance knowledge of the attack but chose not to warn Israel.

On Friday, Joe Biden finally acknowledged a potential link between his diplomatic efforts and the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas — though for the aforementioned reasons.

While vacationing in Nantucket, Biden gave a short speech about the release of 50 hostages from Gaza, and took questions from media.

"Mr. President, you said you were hoping to get cooperation from Arab leaders. What are you hearing from them when you talk to them? What would you like to see them do?” a reporter asked.

"I’m hearing a lot, but I’m not going to speak to it right now,” Biden began. "There’s an overwhelming desire on the part of the region to — let me back up. I’m — I cannot prove what I’m about to say, but I believe one of the reasons why Hamas struck when they did was they knew that I was working very closely with the Saudis and others in the region to bring peace to the region by having recognition of Israel and Israel’s right to exist."

Biden continued, "You may recall when we did the G20 about — a little while ago, I was able to get a resolution — I — a statement passed through there saying we were going to build a railroad from Riyadh all the way through the Middle East into — into Saudi Arabia, Israel, et cetera, and all the way up to Europe. Not the—not the railroad, but it would be an—an underground pipeline and then railroad. The whole idea is: There’s overwhelming interest — and I think most Arab nations know it — in coordinating with one another to change the dynamic in their region for a longer-term peace. And that is what I’m going to continue to work on."

Biden’s explanation doesn’t make a lot of sense. President Trump successfully brokered bilateral agreements between Israel and several Muslim nations — including Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, and Sudan — called the Abraham Accords, which established diplomatic relations between the countries. The American media often poo-pooed the Abraham Accords, but they were the most significant progress towards peace in the Middle East. In fact, Saudi Arabia’s potential inclusion in the accords was discussed and potentially imminent even during Trump’s presidency. In September 2020,Trump predicted that five other nations would potentially join, including Saudi Arabia.

As David Harsanyi wrote at the Daily Signal at the time, "the Abraham Accords may just be the beginning of the thawing. Trump says he expected Saudi Arabia — the steward of Islam’s holiest sites — to recognize Israel. 'At least five or six' other countries may as well, Trump says. We’ll have to see about that."

Harsanyi continued, "But Saudi Arabia has announced that it will permit commercial flights from Israel to pass through its airspace. Bahrain would never have agreed to a deal with Israel without the Saudis’ blessing. These deals only make more normalization possible."

Unfortunately, progress in achieving peace deals between Israel and other Arab nations hasn’t progressed significantly in the nearly three years Joe Biden has been office. Further, Trump’s successful efforts to achieve peace in the Middle East didn’t prompt Hamas to launch a large scale terrorist attack on Israel. One reason may be that Joe Biden is incompetent when it comes to foreign policy. Another reason is that Trump didn’t appease Iran, the world chief financier of terrorism