Comedian Bill Burr Speaks Out About His Wife Flipping Off Trump at UFC 295

Former President Donald Trump received an incredibly enthusiastic reception from the audience when he entered Madison Square Garden for UFC 295 earlier this month, but one person was not particularly thrilled by his presence there.

Videos of Trump’s arrival at the event went viral on social media, as he was accompanied Kid Rock, Tucker Carlson, Dana White, and his son Donald Trump Jr. Also going viral was a video of Trump reacting to the crowd’s cheers while Nia Renée Hill, the wife of comedian Bill Burr, flashed both of her middle fingers at Trump upon realizing that the cameras were on her.

Donald Trump walked into an arena that holds 20,000 people and 19,999 people were so happy.



And then there was Bill Burr’s wife. pic.twitter.com/LkIGOc2Ldp — Libby Emmons (@libbyemmons) November 12, 2023

After video of the incident went viral, certain conservatives expressed criticism towards Burr’s wife for what they perceived as a lack of class. Burr finally addressed the controversy during an appearance on ”The Rich Eisen Show,” where he scoffed at all the controversy, noting that both sides are guilty of being “disrespectful."

“It’s like those Trump guys, they’re always going ‘you snowflakes,’ ‘F your feelings,’ and all of that. Then you make fun of Trump, and they’re like, ‘Oh my God, It’s disrespectful.’”

Burr then noted Trump supporters saying “F— Joe Biden."

“It’s like, you can’t have both ways,” Burr said. “So, that’s my thing as a Pats fan, okay.? It’s just like, if you’re doing it too, quit your crying. Quit your crying."

“How's your wife's hands doing these days?” Eisen asked.

"Oh, they're fantastic,” he said. "I love my wife. You know where you stand with her. The guy walked into the arena, everybody cheered, she gave him the finger, nobody got arrested. That’s why this country’s great! Everybody expressed themselves. Can we all be adults? I mean, I don't know about you, but I came here to go to the fights. I didn't know it's going to the Republican National Convention."

Bill Burr reacts to wife flipping off Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/9WYCQbNhmH — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) November 20, 2023

I don’t doubt many on the right will disagree with me, but Burr makes an excellent point.

After two years of making “Let’s go Brandon” a thing, there’s really no justification for conservatives to pretend that we are above such behavior and to be shocked when someone mildly expresses disapproval at Trump. Two years ago, when Joe and Jill Biden did a video call into NORAD to see where Santa is and to speak with kids before Christmas, we all had a good laugh when one father tricked Joe Biden into saying, “Let’s go Brandon,” knowing full well what it meant. We laughed and praised the guy who did it. Why? Because it was awesome.

What wasn’t cool was that the father who tricked Joe Biden got death threats because of the stunt.

There’s no reason to get worked up over political differences. Frankly, we have bigger problems to be concerned with. Considering the way rogue prosecutors and the Biden administration are abusing the justice system to target Trump, a couple of middle fingers in an arena filled with thousands of cheering fans is no big deal.



