Oof! Bud Light Paid Dylan Mulvaney Six Figures to Destroy Its Brand

Bud Light was once the top-selling beer brand in America. It was, to say the least, iconic. Then, on April Fools’ Day no less, trans activist Dylan Mulvaney revealed his partnership with Bud Light, taking to Instagram to show off his customized beer pack featuring his surgically altered faux-woman face in honor of his full year of pretending to be a woman, while pretending to be oblivious to what March Madness is and which sport in involves.

The damage to Bud Light was catastrophic. Users boycotted Bud Light along with other Anheuser-Busch brands. It got so bad that Anheuser-Busch was literally giving beer away for free just to move product and lost billions in market value.

Everything Anheuser-Busch did to make amends failed, and it even sought to distance itself from Mulvaney, denying that an actual partnership even existed. “This was one single can given to one social media influencer,” Anheuser-Busch's CEO claimed in an apology letter. “It was not made for production or sale to the general public. This can is not a formal campaign or advertisement.”

Well, it turns out that wasn’t the case at all. Once again, Steven Crowder has the receipts, and the receipts show that Anheuser-Busch paid Mulvaney $185,000, making it crystal clear that the two parties did have a formal business arrangement.

Frankly, Anheuser-Busch should have paid me $150,000 for a partnership. Not only would I have cost it less money upfront, but I also would have saved it billions in market value. Win-win for everyone.

Anheuser-Busch made the wrong choice, and attempts to lure former customers back have failed, distributors have basically given up on getting their lost customers back. I suspect that the fact that Anheuser-Busch lied about its relationship with Mulvaney won’t help restore the brand, either.

Dylan Mulvaney gained rapid TikTok fame by sharing his transition journey on the Chinese-owned platform. Since then, he has landed lucrative brand ambassador deals with Tampax and other women’s beauty products and fashion brands. His partnership with Bud Light was yet another lucrative deal that he scored solely for mutilating his body and acting like a female child.

Many prominent brands have similarly pandered to the transgender cult by hiring biological men to promote women's products like sports bras and beauty items. While certain progressive marketers may view this as a strategy to virtue signal their inclusivity and diversity, polls reveal that the majority of Americans don’t support the transgender ideology. Target is another brand that received backlash for pandering to the trans cult by promoting trans-friendly attire for children in its stores.

Most Americans don’t believe that men can become women or vice versa. With that in mind, a brand will more likely alienate its customer base by embracing this transgender nonsense. When brands pander to the transgender cult, they are going to have to accept that they are going to shrink their customer base, not expand it.