Dylan Mulvaney, Call Your Office: Trump Beer Cans Make $500,000 in 12 Hours

Dylan Mulvaney, the annoying guy who claims to be a woman and single-handedly destroyed Bud Light with a single beer can, could only look on in awe: a small, independent beer company has replicated his phenomenon in reverse by coming out with a beer can featuring the notorious mugshot of the man whom leftists love to hate, Donald Trump. Instead of tanking the brand, as Mulvaney did, the Trump beer cans sold like, well, like beer featuring the foremost symbol of resistance to the Biden regime and the entire woke establishment. Ultra Right Beer Company, as it is really known, made a jaw-dropping $500,000 in just twelve hours.

Advertisement

Fox News reported Tuesday that the beer can featuring Trump’s mug was a limited edition from Ultra Right Beer, and people didn’t put off grabbing their own. Nor were the buyers gloating America-Last leftists who were happy to see the Biden regime and its henchmen in Georgia railroad Trump and weaponize the “justice” system against him. The cans were emblazoned “Conservative Dad’s REVENGE” above the Trump mugshot, so there was no mistaking which side of the political divide the Trump beer can was on, just as patriots all over the country understood very well that when Anheuser-Busch put Mulvaney’s cheesy mug on (just one!) can of Bud Light, the beer giant was endorsing the entire trans madness and the left’s increasingly insane, intrusive and destructive cultural agenda.

The CEO of Ultra Right Beer Company, Seth Weathers, remarked, “I knew it was going to be a hit, but I maybe didn’t quite realize where how big it was going to go, and it’s still going, so we’re excited.” Fox noted that “a portion of the proceeds from sales goes to fund Trump electors that are, in Weathers’ words ‘being persecuted, not prosecuted’ in the state of Georgia.” Weathers added, “Some of my friends are the ones that are being arrested here by the communist Fani Willis in Fulton County so that was what was extremely important to me.”

The Trump beer, however, is about more than just his legal persecution in Atlanta. In fact, Fox points out that this particular bid to Make Beer Great Again was “initially launched as an alternative to Bud Light after the brand partnered with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney and inspired a boycott among outraged conservatives nationwide.” The patriots’ beer company has been growing at an astonishing rate: “Ultra Right Beer initially started as an online-only brand in April, but soon moved to stores and restaurants in southern states after becoming a hit among drinkers.”

Advertisement

Weathers ascribed this growth, at least in part, to Americans’ disgust at the left’s tendency to force its agenda upon the rest of us, and its totalitarian intrusion of that agenda into every sphere of life. “I think people have reached a tipping point,” Weathers said. “They’re done.” Weathers himself certainly is. He revealed that his Ultra Right Beer Company has “helped fund a number of organizations backing conservative causes, including the 1776 Project that helps unseat allegedly ‘woke’ school board members.”

Related: Anheuser-Busch: Buy Bud Light, or We’ll Fire Some Idiot Peasants Like You

According to Weathers, that is a principal reason why the company is growing so rapidly. “I think that that resonates with people,” he said. “I think people are just really done with the insanity… we buy products from people all the time that hate our values. We go to sports games run by people that hate our values, so when you have a product that’s a great beer, and you can actually support the organizations and causes that are important to you, I think it was just a home run for a lot of people.”

Indeed. The cultural lines are being drawn. Back on April 15, unhinged leftist Congressman Ted Lieu (D-Calif.-SSR) tweeted an embarrassing photo of himself gingerly holding a bottle of Bud Light as if he were a space alien who had never held an earth object before. Standing with Lieu and also holding bottles of Bud Light as if they were hand grenades that they had been told had been deactivated, but they weren’t quite sure, were three of Lieu’s Golden State colleagues: Reps. Adam Schiff (D-Get Trump), Judy Chu (D-Workers’ Paradise), and Mark Takano (D-Tax Everything). Order a Bud Light and you’re standing with Mulvaney, Lieu, Schiff, and the other lunatics, rogues, and kleptocrats. But now, patriots have an alternative.