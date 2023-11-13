Tim Scott Drops Out of 2024 Race

Matt Margolis | 9:42 AM on November 13, 2023
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) has withdrawn from the 2024 presidential race. 

Scott announced his decision on "Sunday Night In America" with Trey Gowdy.

"Traveling this country, meeting people, it's been one of the most fantastic experiences of my entire life," Scott told Gowdy.

Advertisement

"I love America more today than I did on May 22nd, but when I go back to Iowa, it will not be as a presidential candidate. I am suspending my campaign," Scott said. "I think the voters, who are the most remarkable people on the planet, have been really clear that they're telling me, Not now, Tim."

I’ve long liked Tim Scott, but the chances for his campaign were never great as long as Trump was in the race. At the time Scott announced his candidacy, his RealClearPolitics spread was +26 points, and since then it has grown to +44.1 points. Scott was polling lower than Mike Pence, who dropped out last month.

Advertisement

 "Tim Scott is a good man of faith and an inspiration to so many. The Republican primary was made better by his participation in it. South Carolina is blessed to continue to have him as our senator,” Nikki Haley said in a post on X/Twitter.

Unlike Larry Elder, who endorsed Trump after dropping out of the race, Scott chose not to make any endorsement.

"I'm going to recommend that the voters study each candidate and their candidacies and frankly, their past and make a decision for the future of the country," Scott said. "The best way for me to be helpful is to not weigh in on who they should endorse."

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected].

You can follow Matt on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook, MeWe, and Rumble.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: TIM SCOTT 2024 ELECTION

Recommended

The Morning Briefing: San Francisco Goes Full Potemkin Village to Suck Up to Commie Xi Jinping Stephen Kruiser
What—or Who—Caused That Devastating Freeway Fire in Los Angeles? Stephen Green
Media in Panic Mode Over Questions About Whether They Knew in Advance About Hamas Attack on Israel Victoria Taft
Disney’s New Woke Captain America Movie on the Verge of Crashing and Burning Matt Margolis
Weekend Parting Shot: Woman Plays All the Woke Cards During DUI Stop Lincoln Brown
Who Killed Detroit Synagogue President Samantha Woll? Rick Moran

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Florida Man Friday: He's McLovin' the High-Speed Police Chase
It's Time to Vote in the Latest Townhall Media 2024 Presidential Straw Poll!
MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit
Advertisement