Tim Scott Drops Out of 2024 Race

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) has withdrawn from the 2024 presidential race.

Scott announced his decision on "Sunday Night In America" with Trey Gowdy.

"Traveling this country, meeting people, it's been one of the most fantastic experiences of my entire life," Scott told Gowdy.

"I love America more today than I did on May 22nd, but when I go back to Iowa, it will not be as a presidential candidate. I am suspending my campaign," Scott said. "I think the voters, who are the most remarkable people on the planet, have been really clear that they're telling me, Not now, Tim."

Tonight, I suspended my campaign for president.



Traveling this country and meeting all of you has been one of the most fantastic experiences of my entire life.



From the bottom of my heart, thank you.



God Bless the United States of America. pic.twitter.com/yniJWQMW1N — Tim Scott (@votetimscott) November 13, 2023

I’ve long liked Tim Scott, but the chances for his campaign were never great as long as Trump was in the race. At the time Scott announced his candidacy, his RealClearPolitics spread was +26 points, and since then it has grown to +44.1 points. Scott was polling lower than Mike Pence, who dropped out last month.

"Tim Scott is a good man of faith and an inspiration to so many. The Republican primary was made better by his participation in it. South Carolina is blessed to continue to have him as our senator,” Nikki Haley said in a post on X/Twitter.

Unlike Larry Elder, who endorsed Trump after dropping out of the race, Scott chose not to make any endorsement.

"I'm going to recommend that the voters study each candidate and their candidacies and frankly, their past and make a decision for the future of the country," Scott said. "The best way for me to be helpful is to not weigh in on who they should endorse."