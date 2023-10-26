Larry Elder Suspends Presidential Campaign, Endorses Trump

Conservative radio host Larry Elder announced Thursday evening that he is suspending his presidential campaign and endorsing Donald Trump for president.

“I want to begin by expressing my deepest gratitude to all of you who have supported me throughout this presidential campaign. I have been truly honored by the enthusiasm and dedication of all of the grassroots support as we held the establishment party bosses accountable,” Elder said in a statement posted to X/Twitter. “Throughout my campaign, I have been steadfast in my belief that the biggest issues facing our nation are the crisis of fatherlessness, the dangerous lie that America is systemically racist, the need for an amendment to the constitution to set federal spending to a fixed percentage of the GDP—otherwise government gets bigger whether Republicans or Democrats are in charge, and the need to remove the Soros-backed DAs across the country who refuse to enforce the law.”

Elder’s campaign struggled to gain traction, and he never qualified for any of the debates.

Elder continued, “The breakdown of the family structure and the absence of positive father figures in the lives of many children have far-reaching consequences for our society, including the crime wave we are currently seeing in America today. I hope that my campaign has helped shine a light on these critical issues and sparked important conversations about how we can solve them. As I look at the path forward, and after careful consideration and consultation with my campaign team, I have made the difficult decision to suspend my campaign.”

Now that I am exiting the race, I am proud to announce my endorsement of Donald Trump for President of the United States. His leadership has been instrumental in advancing conservative, America-first principles and policies that have benefited our great nation. We must unite behind Donald Trump to beat Joe Biden and fight back against Biden’s unprecedented election interference and the left’s destruction of America. I want to thank my supporters, volunteers, and donors who invested their time, energy, and resources in this campaign. From lowa to New Hampshire to Nevada and beyond, I am grateful for the opportunity to have met so many incredible Americans who share our values. Although I am suspending my campaign for president, my commitment to addressing the crisis of fatherlessness, promoting conservative ideals, and supporting the MAGA movement remains unwavering. I will continue to work tirelessly to advocate for the issues that matter most to the American people.

“Thank you again for your support,” Elder added. “May God bless you all, and may He continue to bless the United States of America.”