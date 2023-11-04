A Palestinian Terrorist Was Just Arrested ‘Plotting To Attack a Jewish Gathering’ in the U.S.

On Friday, the FBI officially announced the arrest of a Palestinian who was in the process of seeking asylum in the United States. This arrest was made on federal gun-related charges after an extensive multi-agency investigation spanning several months, focused on social media videos showcasing firearms and shooting ranges in the Houston area.

FBI spokesperson Connor Hagan confirmed that Sohaib Abuayyash, 20, of Jordan, was apprehended as part of a law enforcement operation on Thursday. He has been charged with the illegal possession of a firearm, specifically as an alien who had been admitted to the U.S. under a nonimmigrant visa.

According to CNN, Abuayyash was “plotting to attack a Jewish gathering.”

"The arrest comes at a time when the country is seeing an increase in tense rhetoric and protests around the war between Israel and Hamas, the Palestinian [terrorist] group, with the head of the FBI warning that antisemitism in the country is reaching 'historic levels,’” CNN noted. “The FBI began investigating Abuayyash in August after agents conducting 'open-source research' saw video of him firing multiple firearms, including AR-style rifles, on sociial media, according to a redacted probable cause affidavit filed on October 19 in the US District Court for the Southern District of Texas."

Abuayyash applied for asylum in the US after his nonimmigrant visa expired in 2019, according to the affidavit. He’s authorized to work in the US until August 2025, and is not allowed to “possess or use firearms or ammunition,” it states. The affidavit also says Abuayyash “has been in direct contact with others who share a radical mindset, has been conducting physical training, and has trained with weapons to possibly commit an attack.”

U.S. Magistrate Judge Christina A. Bryan wrote in an order of detention that Abuayyash “has viewed specific and detailed content posted by radical organizations on the internet including lessons on how to construct bombs or explosive devices; and that Defendant has made statements to others that support the killing of individuals of particular religious faiths.”

“In his communications with another individual about martyrdom, the Defendant referenced an event in Houston for members of a particular religious group,” the judge added.

Since the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, the FBI has been actively using various tools to safeguard the American people from extremist violence, with a particular focus on monitoring sensitive information.

But here’s where things get ridiculous.

A recent bulletin from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the FBI, and the National Counterterrorism Center says that “that lone offenders inspired by, or reacting to, the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict pose the most likely threat to Americans, especially Jewish, Muslim, and Arab communities in the United States.”

"Muslim, and Arab communities,” too, huh? That sounds like something the Biden administration would say. Amazing. Once again, when Jewish Americans are being targeted with hate, the Biden administration seems more concerned about Islamophobia than anti-Semitism.



